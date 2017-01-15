ACC Football Would Dominate Head-to-Head Battles Against Power Five

The ACC had a magical season in 2016 – possibly the best ever for the conference – and would win head-to-head battles against the other power conferences.

For the second time in the last four seasons, the Atlantic Coast Conference is the kings of major college football. With Clemson’s come from behind instant classic victory over Alabama earlier this week, the ACC has now joined won two of the last four national titles and showed they aren’t just a basketball conference anymore.

In 2016, it was the ACC with the best winning percentage against teams from the other “Power Five” conferences – the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC. In fact, only one conference had a record above .500 against the others…you guessed it, the 14 team league covering the Atlantic Coast and several states nowhere near water.

So, just how would the conference do in a tournament (similar to what many of the top ones do in basketball) with teams playing each other at the end of the 2016 campaign? We seeded the teams in the Power Five conferences based on regular season record and pitted the ACC head to head against each one.

For the games that actually took place during the 2016 season (i.e. FSU vs. Florida, Clemson vs. Alabama, etc.), we put the result of which actually took place. Here’s how we think things would turn out!

ACC vs. Big Ten in 2016

No. 1 Clemson at Penn State

No. 2 Ohio State at Florida State

No. 3 Virginia Tech at Wisconsin

No. 4 Michigan at Louisville

No. 5 Miami at Nebraska

No. 6 Minnesota at North Carolina

No. 7 Pittsburgh at Iowa

No. 8 Northwestern at Georgia Tech

No. 9 N.C. State at Indiana

No. 10 Maryland at Wake Forest

No. 11 Boston College at Illinois

No. 12 Michigan State at Syracuse

No. 13 Duke at Purdue

No. 14 Rutgers at Virginia

The ACC gets a split in the top four, with Clemson and Florida State coming out on top. Miami, UNC, Pitt and N.C. State get wins while Georgia Tech, Wake and Boston College come out on the losing end. The bottom three push the conference over the top. ACC wins 9-5

ACC vs. Big 12 in 2016

No. 1 Oklahoma at Clemson

No. 2. Florida State at Oklahoma State

No. 3 West Virginia at Virginia Tech

No. 4 Louisville at Kansas State

No. 5 Baylor at Miami

No. 6 North Carolina at TCU

No. 7 Texas at Pittsburgh

No. 8 Georgia Tech at Texas Tech

No. 9 Iowa State at N.C. State

No. 10 Wake Forest at Kansas

If there was ever more of a cakewalk in this make believe competition, it would be hard to find one. The ACC nearly gets the sweep, but the two Techs have to go out there and ruin it for the rest of us. ACC wins 8-2

ACC vs. Pac 12 in 2016

No. 1 Washington at Clemson

No. 2. Florida State at USC

No. 3 Stanford at Virginia Tech

No. 4 Louisville at Colorado

No. 5 Utah at Miami

No. 6 North Carolina at Washington State

No. 7 Cal at Pittsburgh

No. 8 Georgia Tech at Arizona State

No. 9 Oregon State at N.C. State

No. 10 Wake Forest at Oregon

No. 11 UCLA at Boston College

No. 12 Syracuse at Arizona

It’s another one where there really isn’t a contest here. The ACC takes the first seven battles to seal the victory in the 12 game competition, then takes a knee the rest of the way – except for N.C. State getting another for the good guys. ACC wins 8-4

ACC vs. SEC in 2016

No. 1 Clemson at Alabama

No. 2. Florida at Florida State

No. 3 Virginia Tech at Tennessee

No. 4 LSU at Louisville

No. 5 Miami at Auburn

No. 6 Georgia at North Carolina

No. 7 Pittsburgh at Texas A&M

No. 8 Kentucky at Georgia Tech

No. 9 N.C. State at Arkansas

No. 10 South Carolina at Wake Forest

No. 11 Boston College at Mississippi State

No. 12 Vanderbilt at Syracuse

No. 13 Duke at Ole Miss

No. 14 Missouri at Virginia

Thankfully, over half of these games actually took place this season with the conferences splitting their six meetings from the top eight seeds (Clemson, FSU and Georgia Tech for the ACC with Tennessee, LSU and Georgia winning for the SEC). Pitt and Miami get wins for the good guys along with N.C. State and Wake Forest tying things up and Syracuse giving the ACC a clean sweep.

