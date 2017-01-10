310-pound Clemson lineman nails a perfect split during championship celebration
The Clemson Tigers became national champions on Monday night (or early Tuesday morning) thanks to a last-second touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow, lifting the Tigers to a 35-31 win over top-ranked Alabama.
It’s sweet redemption for the Tigers, who met the Crimson Tide in last year’s College Football Playoff title game and fell 45-40. How are the Clemson players feeling? Pretty much this, starring 310-pound defensive sophomore lineman Christian Wilkins:
too. much. sauce. pic.twitter.com/iKSA1zg6w5
— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017
If that one’s a bit too challenging, try Wilkins’ other move: shirt off, arms up:
Y'all, Christian Wilkins pic.twitter.com/II7aFEL90W
— Woody Whitehurst (@woodywhitehurst) January 10, 2017