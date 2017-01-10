310-pound Clemson lineman nails a perfect split during championship celebration

The Clemson Tigers became national champions on Monday night (or early Tuesday morning) thanks to a last-second touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow, lifting the Tigers to a 35-31 win over top-ranked Alabama.

It’s sweet redemption for the Tigers, who met the Crimson Tide in last year’s College Football Playoff title game and fell 45-40. How are the Clemson players feeling? Pretty much this, starring 310-pound defensive sophomore lineman Christian Wilkins:

If that one’s a bit too challenging, try Wilkins’ other move: shirt off, arms up: