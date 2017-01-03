USC beats Penn State in Rose Bowl in one of the craziest games you’ll ever see
What. A. Game.
The highest scoring Rose Bowl of all-time did not disappoint. There's no great way to do it justice, but if you missed any of it or just want to relive it, here's a look how it all went down, in photos.Gary A. Vasquez USA TODAY Sports
USC was completely dominant early
The Trojans jumped out to a solid lead after the first quarter, thanks to a pair of field goals and this touchdown pass from Sam Darnold that forced Deontay Burnett to go low in between Penn State defenders. The Nittany Lions were a mess early, nearly botching the opening kickoff and coughing up two interceptions on their first two possessions to help USC's cause.
13-0, USC, at the end of the first quarterTournament of Roses - Pool Getty Images
Saquon Barkley gets Penn State on the board
Penn State finally got it going early in the second quarter, when their 1,300-yard rushing star broke free for a 26-yard touchdown.
13-7, USC, with 11:44 left in the second quarter
And then the Nittany Lions started making eye-popping plays
Burnett added another touchdown catch for USC to push the lead back to 13 points. And then Penn State really started lighting it up. The first amazing play was this 30-yard touchdown catch by Chris Godwin, perfectly thrown by quarterback Trace McSorley and expertly hauled in by Godwin.
20-14, USC, with 8:39 to go in the second quarterJayne Kamin-Oncea USA TODAY Sports
Mike Gesicki goes airborne
USC answered again with another Darnold passing touchdown, and then Penn State countered right back again. My goodness, what a catch this was. McSorley found his tight end Gesicki, who went way up to pull in the 11-yard touchdown and trim the Trojans' lead back to six, which was where it stood at halftime. It was the start of a run of four straight offensive plays with a touchdown for the Nittany Lions.
27-21, USC, at halftimeKirby Lee USA TODAY Sports
Barkley gives Penn State the lead in memorable fashion
After forcing a USC punt to open the second half, Barkley ripped off his signature run of the season, a 79-yarder weaving through several USC defenders to give the Nittany Lions their first lead.
28-27, Penn State, with 13:05 left in the third quarterHarry How Getty Images
How about another amazing play?
The caption on this photo says Godwin "makes a 72-yard touchdown." As you can see, it was significantly more complicated than that. Godwin hauled in this deflected pass and took it all the way to the house on the first play of the next Penn State drive.
35-27, Penn State, with 11:27 left in third quarterHarry How Getty Images
McSorley makes it 28 unanswered
After Darnold threw a pick deep in his own territory on the ensuing drive, McSorley punched it in for a 3-yard touchdown — the end of Penn State's four-straight-TD streak to complete the full-on momentum swing.
42-27, Penn State, with 10:26 left in the third quarterGary A. Vasquez USA TODAY Sports
Adoree Jackson goes out with an injury
In a game full of plot twists on the scoreboard, there were also plenty to be found elsewhere. There were multiple injuries and a targeting ejection, and perhaps the most notable non-scoring play was a third-quarter injury to USC's Mr. Everything, Adoree Jackson. He was helped off the field.Sean M. Haffey Getty Images
USC starts its comeback
It took four minutes, but the Trojans picked themselves up and got back into it on this 13-yard touchdown from Darnold to Juju Smith-Schuster. A creative 2-point conversion got the Trojans within a touchdown and an extra point. USC wasn't done yet.
42-35, Penn State, with 6:46 left in the third quarterJayne Kamin-Oncea USA TODAY Sports
Penn State pushes it back to 14
Before the third quarter ended, Barkley struck again. This time on a 7-yard reception.
49-35, Penn State, with 1:55 left in the third quarterStephen Dunn Getty Images
How about one more amazing catch?
This time, courtesy Smith-Schuster. He snagged this 22-yarder, dragging a foot in bounds to set up another USC touchdown early in the fourth quarter and keep its hopes alive.
49-42, Penn State, with 8:15 left in the fourth quarterSean M. Haffey Getty Images
OK, ONE more amazing catch to tie it up
USC's defense finally figured out Penn State, getting a stop and the ball back in the final minutes. Darnold drove the Trojans down for the tying score, finding Burnett once again for this 27-yard strike. But USC left Penn State 1:20 to respond ...
49-49, with 1:20 left in the fourth quarterKirby Lee USA TODAY Sports
USC's defense makes the play of the year
... But McSorley threw an interception into the arms of USC's Leon McQuay, who ran the ball 32 yards to the Penn State 33-yard line to put the Trojans in position to win.
49-49, with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarterHarry How Getty Images
The Trojans finish off the all-time classic
The Trojans offense picked up five more yards, then kicker Matt Boermeester nailed a 46-yard field goal at the horn to finish off one of the most incredible bowl games of all-time.
52-49, USC, finalKevork Djansezian Getty Images