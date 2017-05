The Dawgs should be improved on offense what with QB Jacob Eason entering his second season and the return of both RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Playmakers need to emerge at receiver. Kirby Smart said the O-line had its way much of spring against a defense that returns nearly every key contributor. That should include DT Trenton Thompson, pass-rusher Lorenzo Carter, LB Roquan Smith and S Dominick Sanders.

Matt Bush USA TODAY Sports