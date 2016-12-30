5 reasons why USC will beat Penn State in the Rose Bowl

The Trojans have the 'home-field' advantage

Penn State travels well and will no doubt have a strong contingent at the Rose Bowl. But whereas Nittany Lions fans face a 2,500-mile trek from Happy Valley to Southern California, the Trojans only have to go 15 miles up the 110 to get to Pasadena, and you can’t ask for better than that when it comes to crowd support.

Overall, USC is 33-20 in 53 games played in the Rose Bowl, including a 22-point win over UCLA earlier this season. And while there’s no guarantee the crowd impacts the game, there’s something to be said for the fact that USC has won 13 of its last 17 bowl games in the stadium -- including a win over Penn State in both teams’ most recent Rose Bowl appearance in 2009.