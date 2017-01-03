Here are all the records that fell during Monday’s unforgettable Rose Bowl
It was one of the most iconic, unforgettable games we've ever seen: It's the Rose Bowl, a 52-49 thriller that was won by USC.
The game was a classic, and one where — not surprisingly — a number of records fell.
How many? Here are a look at eight ways the record books were re-written on Monday in Pasadena.
Deontay Burnett: Most touchdown receptions (3)
Burnett tied Braylon Edwards' 2005 record of three touchdown catches in a Rose Bowl with three. That included the Trojans' final touchdown, which tied the game at 49-49 with just 1:20 to play.Kirby Lee USA TODAY Sports
Matt Boermeester: Most field goals made (three)
Boermeester tied a Rose Bowl record with three field goals made (including the game-winner as time expired), a mark held by five other players. He is however, very likely the first kicker in Rose Bowl history to do a dab after a game-winning field goal.Robert Hanashiro USA TODAY Sports
Penn State: Most points ever for a losing team (49)
A mark that the Nittany Lions certainly wish they didn't own.Gary A. Vasquez USA TODAY Sports
USC: Biggest fourth quarter comeback
The Trojans set a Rose Bowl record by overcoming a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to get the win.Sean M. Haffey Getty Images
Trace McSorley and Sam Darnold: Most touchdowns responsible for (5)
The two quarterbacks were each phenomenal, with both tallying five touchdowns apiece. That is tied for the most touchdown scores ever for one player in a Rose Bowl game with two other players.Gary A. Vasquez USA TODAY Sports
Sam Darnold: Most touchdown passes in a game (5)
Darnold did all of his damage through the air, setting the Rose Bowl mark with five touchdown passes.Joe Nicholson USA TODAY Sports
Sam Darnold: Most points ever in a Rose Bowl game (32)
Darnold accounted for 32 total points — five touchdowns and a two-point conversion — as he broke Vince Young's record for most all-time points scored in a Rose Bowl.Gary A. Vasquez USA TODAY Sports
Sam Darnold: Most yards ever in a Rose Bowl (474 yards)
And most incredibly, Darnold broke Vince Young's single game Rose Bowl record of 467 yards, which was set during that iconic 2006 national championship game between Texas and USC.
Safe to say it was an incredible Rose Bowl, and we very likely won't see anything like it again any time soon.Jayne Kamin-Oncea USA TODAY Sports
Highest scoring Rose Bowl ever (101 points)
The teams easily sailed past the previous mark of 83, set in 2012 by Oregon and Wisconsin.Kirby Lee USA TODAY Sports