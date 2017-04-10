Pitt starts spring football with ‘best and deepest’ QB room in years

As I wrote over the weekend, the Panthers staff is encouraged by what they have in USC grad transfer QB Max Browne. However, it's not just Browne that has Pitt so excited.

The staff feels like this is the best -- and deepest -- quarterback room it has had in a very long time, with four guys who at some point can be legit college starters in Browne, Ben DiNucci, Thomas MacVittie and early enrolled freshman Kenny Pickett, whose vision and command are uncanny for such a young player.

"He's is unbelievable," new Pitt OC Shawn Watson says of Pickett. "The game is very slow for him. He is a rhythm thrower. He just gets it."