Pitt starts spring football with ‘best and deepest’ QB room in years

I spent a day at Pitt late last week. Here are some observations and takeaways from that trip.
Charles LeClaireCharles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport
As I wrote over the weekend, the Panthers staff is encouraged by what they have in USC grad transfer QB Max Browne. However, it's not just Browne that has Pitt so excited.
The staff feels like this is the best -- and deepest -- quarterback room it has had in a very long time, with four guys who at some point can be legit college starters in Browne, Ben DiNucci, Thomas MacVittie and early enrolled freshman Kenny Pickett, whose vision and command are uncanny for such a young player.
"He's is unbelievable," new Pitt OC Shawn Watson says of Pickett. "The game is very slow for him. He is a rhythm thrower. He just gets it."
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Pitt has had a tradition of big-time wideouts that include Larry Fitzgerald, Antonio Bryant and most recently Tyler Boyd. The next one is Jester Weah, a big, physical former track standout from Wisconsin who blossomed last season. The 6-3, 210-pounder senior went from zero career catches before last season to leading Pitt in receptions (36), receiving yards (870) and touchdown catches (10) and averaging 24.2 yards per catch, which ranked second nationally.
"He's such a big, strong guy," Browne told me. "He would've played for us (USC) last year."
Weah is an impressive size/speed guy and made a few tough catches in traffic at the practice I attended. "Two years ago he couldn't catch," Narduzzi said. "He had no confidence. We built his confidence up. He was catching some deep balls. Now he's catching balls over the middle and hard slants, posts and digs, and you're like 'whoa!' Every day he catches one where you're like 'wow, he didn't do that in the past.' "
Two other wideouts who caught my eye: sophomore Tre Tipton, a smooth route-runner and two-way player Maurice Ffrench, a dynamic play-maker.
Browne described him as "a Max Tuerk-type player," which is heady praise that any USC followers will grasp. Watson raved about the 6-6, 300-pound junior. "He's really, really athletic. He runs like a tight end."
Charles LeClaireCharles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport
Pitt's D was very shaky in 2016, which isn't what you'd expect from a a Pat Narduzzi operation. It looks like the Panthers should be much deeper along the D-line. New DL coach Charlie Partridge is really good and he has some promising talent to work with.
Their best inside guy is 290-pound senior Jeremiah Taleni. Keep an eye on Keyshon Camp, a former USC commit with really good feet. Amir Watts is another young DL that has the staff buzzing as does Tennessee transfer Dewayne Hendrix.
Outside, ex-Michigan commit Rashad Weaver is a 6-5, 265-pound redshirt freshman that's really bright and athletic, as is another freshman, Patrick Jones.
Jared Wickerham/USA TODAY Sports
Safety Jordan Whitehead, the 2015 ACC Rookie of the Year who missed the final month of the 2016 season after breaking his forearm, is having a great spring according to Narduzzi. "He's such a playmaker. He's the most explosive guy we've got."
On the outside Avonte Maddox is their top corner, although young Damar Hamlin, who struggled with injuries as a freshman, could be special down the road.
Charles LeClaireCharles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport
Look for a bounce-back season from junior RB Qadree Ollison. He went from being an 1,100-yard rusher as a freshman to just 127 in 2016. Yeah, having the great James Conner back impacted his carries, but the coaches weren't thrilled with how the 6-2, 225-pounder had responded to his early success, saying Ollison came back "fat and happy" and should've received a message from teammates who picked him last in their player draft in 2016. "He's been much better," said Narduzzi. "He's a big, athletic back who can burst and he can do it all."