The internet goes crazy after Lane Kiffin is removed as Alabama’s offensive coordinator

The first Monday of the new year brought some surprising news in college football. Nick Saban announced that Lane Kiffin was out as Alabama's OC and would not coach the Crimson Tide in this year's national championship game. Steve Sarkisian will take over play-calling duties, as Kiffin heads to Florida Atlantic, where he will serve as the school's head coach.

While no true motive is really known, it seems likely that Saban wasn't happy with Kiffin's preparation for Alabama's semifinal gam, and the school will now move on without him.

Of course that wasn't the story on the internet, where as always, the folks on Twitter had fun at Kiffin's expense.

