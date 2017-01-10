FOX Sports’ All-Bowl Team
The bowl season is over, and so too should be your nap.
While there weren't that many great games this bowl season, there were a ton of great performances.
Here were the best of the best from the 2016-17 postseason:USA TODAY NETWORK The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
Quarterback: Deshaun Watson - Clemson
With apologies to Baker Mayfield, who else could be on this team? Watson’s performance in the Fiesta Bowl wasn’t all that stellar, but what he did in the National Championship was the stuff of legend.John David Mercer John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Running back: Justin Jackson - Northwestern
Running back: Dalvin Cook - FSU
Running back: Bo Scarbrough - Alabama
Wide receiver: Chris Godwin - Penn State
Wide receiver: Trent Taylor - Louisiana Tech
Wide receiver: Olabisi Johnson - Colorado State
Tight end: Troy Fumagalli - Wisconsin
Offensive line: Clemson
Defensive lineman: Stevie Tu’ikolovatu - USC
Defensive lineman: Clelin Ferrell - Clemson
Defensive lineman: Solomon Thomas - Stanford
Defensive lineman: Deadrin Senat - South Florida
Linebacker: Reuben Foster - Alabama
Linebacker: Jermaine Carter - Maryland
Linebacker: Matthew Thomas - FSU
Defensive back: Tre’Davious White - LSU
Defensive back: Budda Baker - Washington
Defensive back: Cordrea Tankersley - Clemson
Defensive back: Channing Stribling - Michigan