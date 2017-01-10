FOX Sports’ All-Bowl Team

The bowl season is over, and so too should be your nap. 

While there weren't that many great games this bowl season, there were a ton of great performances. 

Here were the best of the best from the 2016-17 postseason: 

Quarterback: Deshaun Watson - Clemson

With apologies to Baker Mayfield, who else could be on this team? Watson’s performance in the Fiesta Bowl wasn’t all that stellar, but what he did in the National Championship was the stuff of legend. 

Running back: Justin Jackson - Northwestern

Yes, he played Pitt’s porous defense in the Pinstripe Bowl, but 224 yards on 32 carries and three touchdowns gets you on the list. 
Running back: Dalvin Cook - FSU

Cook ran for 1,765 yards this season, so his 20-carry, 145-yard, one-touchdown game was par for the course. 
Running back: Bo Scarbrough - Alabama

He would have made this list even if he hadn’t played in the title game — he was that good in the Peach Bowl, going for 180 on 19 carries and scoring two touchdowns. But he added two more scores in the title game before leaving the contest with an injury — a turning point in the contest. 
Wide receiver: Chris Godwin - Penn State

Arguably the best player on the Rose Bowl field in what was the best bowl game before the title showdown, Godwin caught nine passes for 187 yards and scored two touchdowns in Penn State’s loss to USC. 
Wide receiver: Trent Taylor - Louisiana Tech

Who cares if it’s the Armed Forces Bowl? LaTech was able to beat a Top 25 team thanks to a 12-catch, 233-yard, two-touchdown performance from Taylor. (And his teammate Carlos Henderson went for 10 and 129 and also scored twice.)
Wide receiver: Olabisi Johnson - Colorado State

Seven catches, 265 yards, two touchdowns — and a loss.
 
[Sad tuba]
Tight end: Troy Fumagalli - Wisconsin

The Badger almost singlehandedly (in one case, literally) beat Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl, pulling in six catches for 83 yards, prompting P.J. Fleck to proclaim, "He's unbelievable.” Fumagalli also gets bonus points for not having a left index finger. 
Offensive line: Clemson

Yes, the Tigers’ offensive line allowed four sacks and six tackles for loss in the win over Alabama in the title game, but that was Alabama’s front seven — they’re graded on the curve and they did a much better job against the Tide than Washington did. 
 
Parlay that performance with the Tigers' stellar 205-yards-rushing performance against Ohio State, another one of college football’s best front sevens, and you have an offensive line deserving of recognition. 
Defensive lineman: Stevie Tu’ikolovatu - USC

Tu’ikolovatu had a team-high eight tackles in USC’s win over Penn State, and while the box score won’t bear it out, he dominated the line of scrimmage all game. Every yard Saquon Barkley earned on the ground was hard-earned. 
Defensive lineman: Clelin Ferrell - Clemson

It’s a shame that he was injured in the title game — he was in the midst of the best football of his young career. 
 
When the postseason came around, Ferrell turned it on — he had six tackles and a sack in Clemson’s ACC Championship Game win, four tackles and a sack in the Fiesta Bowl, and a tackle for loss against Alabama. But more than the stats, Ferrell was an incredible, disruptive force in the College Football Playoff. We get at least one more year of him, too — he’s a redshirt freshman. 
Defensive lineman: Solomon Thomas - Stanford

Thomas turned in my favorite performance of the College Football Playoff: A transcendent performance — particularly in the fourth quarter — of the Sun Bowl, which turned out to be one of the best games of the bowl season. The junior had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a sack against North Carolina, but Thomas will be in the nightmares of Mitch Trubisky for years. 

Defensive lineman: Deadrin Senat - South Florida

You probably missed this performance, and that’s OK, but Senat had a sterling showing in the Birmingham Bowl. ProFootballFocus graded him out at 91.9 — the second-highest rated performance of the bowl season behind Thomas. 
 
Senat was a force South Carolina couldn’t handle — pitch-perfect in the run and pass rush. You could take your eyes off him in a game that was far better than advertised, and that’s the best compliment possible for a defensive lineman. 
 
HM: Taco Charlton - Michigan, DeMarcus Walker - FSU, Jonathan Allen - Alabama, Ryan Anderson - Alabama, Carlos Watkins - Clemson (I like defensive linemen.)
Linebacker: Reuben Foster - Alabama

Foster was near perfect in the Peach Bowl and not far off that clip in the National Championship game. On an Alabama defense overloaded with talent, he was without question the best player on the field. 
Linebacker: Jermaine Carter - Maryland

He had seven tackles and a sack in the Quick Lane Bowl, and no one in the Detroit metropolitan area stood a chance of getting past him. 
Linebacker: Matthew Thomas - FSU

A 15-tackle game against one of the nation’s best teams in the Orange Bowl is going to get you on the list. 
Defensive back: Tre’Davious White - LSU

The LSU secondary allowed six catches in the Citrus Bowl — and so while many members of the LSU can make this team, White was the best player on the field (in my estimation) and takes the spot. 
Defensive back: Budda Baker - Washington

You can’t blame the Washington defense for the loss to Alabama — the UDub secondary, in particular, was stellar in the contest with Baker leading the way. 
Defensive back: Cordrea Tankersley - Clemson

Have you seen Calvin Ridley? 
Defensive back: Channing Stribling - Michigan

Stripling allowed only one catch against Florida State, for eight yards, and had a breakup in the contest. While a coverage bust might have turned the game in FSU’s favor, you cannot blame the senior cornerback. 
