See the early favorites in Vegas to win the 2018 college football national title
The 2016-2017 college football season has come to an end, thanks to Clemson's thrilling, wild 35-31 victory over Alabama.
But while the focus will now be on the Tigers heading into the off-season - and a heroic performance from Deshaun Watson - the guys in the desert have already turned their attention to next year.
On Monday, Bovada updated their odds on who they believe will win the 2018 national championship. Here are a look at the favorites.
Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1)
No, the Crimson Tide aren't your national champions this year, but they are still the favorites in Vegas heading into the fall of 2017. With the return of Jalen Hurts - who stepped up big, late on Monday - and star running back Bo Scarbrough, the national runners-up will once again enter next year as the favorite in college football.
Florida State Seminoles (7-1)
No Dalvin Cook, no problem. With many key pieces off a star studded defense returning (including all-everything safety Derwin James, who missed most of the season with injury) as well as QB Deondre Francois, the Seminoles are next in line behind the Crimson Tide.
Oklahoma Sooners (8-1)
The Sooners will enter the season as an overwhelming favorite in the Big 12 thanks to quarterback Baker Mayfield, and a red-hot team which finished the season with 10 straight wins.
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1)
The Buckeyes season didn't end as planned, but with J.T. Barrett and Mike Weber back in Columbus, Ohio State should have the most explosive offense in the Big Ten.AP
USC Trojans (8-1)
After winning their final nine games of the season, including a wild, 52-49 Rose Bowl victory over Penn State, the Trojans will be a playoff favorite entering 2017. Sam Darnold will also be a favorite to win the Heisman.
Louisville Cardinals (12-1)
Call it the "Lamar Jackson effect." Despite losing their final three games of the season, the Cardinals are surprisingly high in Vegas' eyes thanks to the return of this year's Heisman Trophy winner.Timothy D. Easley AP photo
Michigan Wolverines (12-1)
Call it the "Jim Harbaugh effect," as the Wolverines enter 2017 with incredible odds in Vegas despite losing virtually every key contributor, including safety Jabrill Peppers (who is likely to declare for the NFL Draft) and tight end Jake Butt.
LSU Tigers (12-1)
Talent is never an issue in Baton Rouge and it won't be in 2017, with Derrius Guice returning after rushing for nearly 1,400 yards. The question: Can new offensive coordinator Matt Canada develop a much-needed passing attack to go along with the strong ground game?
Clemson Tigers (18-1)
The Tigers enter 2017 as the defending national champions, but Vegas expects them to take a step back next fall. And with good reason. Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams and Wayne Gallman will all be gone, off an offense which terrorized Alabama on Monday, and the rest of college football all season.Getty Images Getty Images
Texas Longhorns (25-1)
Talk about a shock! Even with a new head coach, Vegas believes in the Longhorns. And with good reason — they return virtually every key piece on defense, as well as freshman quarterback Shane Buechele.AP Eric Gay
Oklahoma State Cowboys (30-1)
The Cowboys could be one of college football's biggest surprises next year, as quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington have already announced they'll return to school in 2017.AP
Penn State Nittany Lions (30-1)
Look for the Nittany Lions to be a favorite long-shot bet in Vegas this summer, as quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Saquon Barkley return to a club which won 11 games and the Big Ten title this year.
Auburn Tigers (30-1)
Another club which could get preseason love is Auburn, which has the SEC's leading returning rusher Kamryn Pettway, as well as talented transfer Jarrett Stidham (formerly of Baylor) at quarterback.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Washington Huskies (40-1)
It was a dream season for the Huskies, but after losing most of their defense — including Budda Baker, Sidney Jones and Elijah Qualls — to the pros, can they repeat? Quite a bit of pressure will be on Jake Browning, Myles Gaskin and Washington's offense, if they want to get back to the playoff.
Georgia Bulldogs (40-1)
No school had more talent elect to skip the NFL Draft than Georgia, which will welcome back Nick Chubb and Sony Michel alongside second-year quarterback Jacob Eason. Kirby Smart's club will enter 2017 as the favorites in the SEC East.
Virginia Tech Hokies (40-1)
The surprise of the ACC in 2016, the Hokies won't catch anyone off-guard in Vegas next year. The question for Justin Fuente's club is how they replace Jerod Evans, their quarterback who left for the NFL.
Other teams worth noting
Kansas State Wildcats (50-1)
Florida Gators (50-1)
Tennessee Volunteers (50-1)
UCLA Bruins (50-1)
Miami Hurricanes (60-1)
Wisconsin Badgers (60-1)
West Virginia Mountaineers (60-1)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (60-1)AP