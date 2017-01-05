3 things Clemson learned about Alabama from its win over Washington

As hard as it is to believe, there’s only one game left in the college football season. But boy, is it a good one. For the second straight year, Alabama faces Clemson for the national championship.

Last year, the Crimson Tide won 45-40, but if we learned anything from last Saturday’s semifinal against Washington, it’s that the Crimson Tide aren’t invincible. They’re by no means “bad,” but maybe not quite the juggernaut we thought they might be a week or two ago.

So what can Clemson learn from Alabama’s win over the Huskies? Here are three things.