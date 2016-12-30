One New Year’s resolution for all your favorite college football teams
Ah, New Year’s. That magical time on the calendar when a year’s worth of bad decisions can be instantly wiped away with the promise of tomorrow. Where you swear you'll finally start that diet. Finally stop smoking. Finally quit blowing 20 point leads in the fourth quarter.
Wait, what?
That’s right, you and I aren’t the only ones who will be submitting New Year’s resolutions to end 2016. Everyone does it, including your favorite college football team! Just like us, every team has something it wishes it could have done better and promises to improve upon heading in the new year.
So what should those resolutions be? Here's one for all of our favorite college football teams.
Texas: Beat Kansas
You’d think this one would be self-explanatory, but in the case of the Longhorns in 2016 it was anything but. But hey, new year, new you, right? No way they blow a fourth-quarter lead and lose in overtime again this year… right? RIGHT?
Tennessee Volunteers: Beat Vanderbilt
Again, you'd think this was self-explanatory. Only there the Vols were, watching Kyle Shurmur – Kyle flippin' Shurmur – look like a modern-day John Elway in a season-ending loss to the 'Dores in Nashville. The loss cost Tennessee a shot at the Sugar Bowl this year, and will very likely cost Butch Jones his job if it happens again in 2017.
Ohio State: Give somebody else a chance for once
After the Buckeyes lost 12 players to the NFL Draft (including five first-round picks), this was supposed to be the year that everyone got revenge on Ohio State. Only here we are, and the Buckeyes are once again preparing for another College Football Playoff appearance. Hey, Urban Meyer, in 2017, why don't you give everyone else a chance, will ya?
Texas Tech: Make a defensive stop
Just one. At any point. All season. That’s not too much to ask for, right?
Alabama: Don’t let another opponent within single digits … EVER AGAIN!
Remember that time back in September when Ole Miss had the audacity to lose by only five to Alabama? The Rebels remain the only team to have stayed within single digits of the Crimson Tide all season, and if we know Nick Saban we’re almost certain it will never happen again. Can’t you imagine Saban spending at least 18 hours a day in a windowless room all summer long to make sure that no team has the audacity to play the Tide that close in 2017?
Texas A&M: Win a meaningful game after Nov. 1
We've all seen the numbers, and man are they grim. In the last two years, the Aggies have gone 13-3 before Nov. 1, only to go 3-7 after. Those three "wins" came against Texas-San Antonio, Western Carolina and Vanderbilt, and this year three of those losses came to unranked teams. If Kevin Sumlin can't turn those numbers around next November, he'll almost certainly be looking for a job next December.
UCLA: Protect Josh Rosen
The Bruins had a greater natural resource than clean drinking water or plutonium on their roster this past year, and let it all go to hell when Josh Rosen suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.
Assuming he can play at all in 2017 – and with nerve damage in his throwing shoulder, who even knows if that will be the case – let’s hope UCLA’s offensive line does a little bit better job protecting him and keeping him off the trainer’s table. College football fans deserve that. And so does Rosen.
Washington State: Don’t lose to an FCS team in Week 1
Honestly, this doesn't feel like we're asking for much. But after losing to Portland State to open 2015 and Eastern Washington to open 2016, can the Cougars please, for the love of all things holy, take care of Montana State in Week 1 next year? Is that too much to ask?
LSU: Develop a downfield passing game
Les Miles is gone. Cam Cameron is gone. Matt Canada is now one of the highest-paid coordinators in the sport. And I'll tell ya what: If LSU can't put together something that resembles a downfield passing game next year, it might never happen.
Auburn: Settle on a full-time quarterback
Last year, Jeremy Johnson was supposed to be Auburn’s next star. This year, it was Jonathan Franklin III. Sean White has been in and out of the mix for two seasons. And now, Jarrett Stidham is the latest Tigers’ savior at quarterback. At this point, I don’t care who the Tigers end up with under center, but can they please just pick one guy and stick with him?
Washington: Keep doing whatever it is you did in 2016
The Huskies were a year ahead of schedule this past season, so the only resolution that U-Dub should make on New Year's Eve is: "We resolve to do whatever the heck it is we did last year, again."
Arkansas: Close out a game
Uh, did you see Thursday night’s Belk Bowl? And did you notice that it looked eerily similar to a bunch of Arkansas games this season?
Also, let's try not to steal during bowl trips in 2017, OK?
Michigan: Just keep letting Jim Harbaugh be Jim Harbaugh
Harbaugh is the best thing to happen to college football since the inception of the read-option. And I hope Jim Harbaugh just keeps doing Jim Harbaugh things in 2017. More rap videos, sleepovers at recruits' houses and overall weirdness? Feel free to sign me up.
Rutgers: Try not to embarrass yourself, OK?
First there was a 58-0 loss to Ohio State. Then a 78-0 defeat to Michigan a week later. A 49-0 loss to Michigan State a short time after that, and a 39-0 to Penn State a week later. Look, no one’s asking you to be the New England Patriots here, Rutgers. But could you maybe just make one of these games a bit competitive?
Western Michigan: Row the damn boat!
Oh, you were already doing that? OK, proceed as is, then.
Arizona State: Convince Todd Graham to stop wearing that silly headset
Look, I love all the "Todd Graham is channeling his inner Britney Spears" jokes as much as the next guy. But that headset has got to go. It's about as outdated as Graham's buzzcut and certainly isn't doing anything to help the Sun Devils actually win games.
Georgia: Win the SEC East
Tennessee will be down. Florida still doesn’t have a quarterback. And Georgia returns the best quarterback talent in the SEC and Nick Chubb. I’m not saying the ‘Dawgs have to win the SEC East for the season to be considered a success, but the path to Atlanta won’t ever be much easier than it is in 2017.
Wisconsin: Be interesting for once
Look, I know that just about every team in the country would have gladly traded places with the 10-3 Badgers this year. But what was the most memorable moment of the Badgers’ 2016 season? Was it that, umm, 3rd-and-2 conversion against Minnesota? Or the screen pass that picked up six yards against Iowa?
Paul Chryst, we all love ya. But your team is about as interesting as sugar-free maple syrup. Would it kill ya to run a trick play once in a while?
Oklahoma State: Let Mike Gundy keep that glorious mullet
It really is the gift that keeps on giving. And I hope it goes nowhere in 2017.