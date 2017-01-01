Bruce Feldman’s best/worst college football predictions of 2016

"LSU will win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff"

Things turned out so bad for Les Miles in 2016, he lost his job one month into the season. The good news: Ed Orgeron, the interim, did so well, he got the job full-time and got things back on track. LSU went 6-2 under Orgeron, winning all six by at least two TDs, with three of those wins coming against ranked opponents, including crushing Louisville and Heisman winner Lamar Jackson in the Outback Bowl.

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

