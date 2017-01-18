Grading college football’s offseason coaching hires

Cal

Hired Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.

I’ve got nothing against Wilcox, a fine defensive coach with a wealth of experience (Boise State, Tennessee, Washington, USC). It’s a bit baffling why Cal thinks firing Sonny Dykes and replacing him with a relative unknown who will reportedly be the lowest-paid coach in the Pac-12 will energize its fan base. To Wilcox’s credit, he made a great OC hire in Eastern Washington’s Beau Baldwin.

Grade: B-

AP