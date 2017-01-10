6 times Clemson’s close calls nearly cost it a shot at the national championship

They say “history is written by the victors” and when we look back at the 2016 college football season, what we’ll remember above all is that Clemson was the national champion. We’ll remember an unforgettable title game appearance, where Deshaun Watson went from star to icon with a 420-yard passing, four-touchdown performance against Alabama.

But while the victory was incredible – arguably the best title game ever – it doesn’t hide one, simple fact: Clemson was somewhat lucky to be here. Not that it matters now, but the Tigers had a lot of close calls on the way to the title game.

How many? Here is a recap of all the ways Clemson avoided disaster on its way to the title.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

AP