5 potential fits for Chip Kelly if he returns to coach in college football

Alabama (offensive consultant)

It’s unlikely that Kelly will be a head coach anywhere in college football next year, so, if he wants to stay close to the sport in 2017 – without jumping into anything full-time – what better place to do it than Tuscaloosa?

Nick Saban has clearly established a pipeline for doing such things, first turning Lane Kiffin from consultant to coordinator, before doing the same this year with Steve Sarkisian. Saban and Kelly are close, and Saban is so forward-thinking, you'd have to think he’ll at least make a phone call, right? Whether Kelly would accept is another story altogether.

Also, don’t be surprised if Urban Meyer at least checks in on Kelly with the same idea in mind -- especially considering he just hired one of Kelly's protégés to run his offense.