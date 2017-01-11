Ranking all 41 of this season’s bowl games based solely on excitement level
College football fans have been forced to come to grips with a sad reality these last few days: The season is over. That's right, after five months, hundreds of regular season contests and 41 bowl games, we have reached the end of the season.
Speaking of those 41 bowl games, they were a wide-ranging affair, from absolutely scintilating (think Monday night's title game) to flat out unwatchable.
So which were the best bowl games and which were the worst? Here are our official, impossible to argue with rankings.Getty Images Getty Images
Arizona Bowl: Air Force 45, South Alabama 21
A 24-point margin victory in a game that wasn’t even televised? I would say “this one was tough to watch,” but most of us couldn’t even find a place to watch it.Casey Sapio USA TODAY Sports
Outback Bowl: Florida 30, Iowa 3
A one-sided affair between two boring teams that was never really competitive and played at the exact time as the Cotton Bowl -- and just hours after the Lane-Kiffin-is-out-at-Bama news broke. I’m not saying this game got lost in the shuffle. I’m just saying it was about the 94th most relevant college football story at the moment that it was played.
Cure Bowl: Arkansas State 31, Central Florida 13
This was a one-sided blowout in which the winning team tallied just a little over 200 yards. Unless you’re an alum of either school – or a degenerate gambler – you probably turned this one off early.Orlando Sentinel AP
Miami Beach Bowl: Tulsa 55, Central Michigan 10
If uninspiring games played in front of sparse crowds at Marlins Park are your thing, why not just attend a Marlins game? At least they have Giancarlo Stanton, right?Rob Foldy Getty Images
Las Vegas Bowl: San Diego State 34, Houston 10
Just a bizarre lead-up to this game, when Houston defensive coordinator Todd Orlando was named the Cougars’ interim head coach after Tom Herman left, then Major Applewhite was named the permanent head coach just days before the game. However, Orlando still stayed on the staff, only for news to break during the game that he was leaving to join Herman in Texas. So you can see why Houston might have been distracted in this one.
But on a positive note, Donnel Pumphrey set an FBS rushing record here, so that was kind of cool right?AP
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee State 35
We’re all happy for Hawaii, but be honest: In a not particularly compelling game played on Christmas Eve, you didn’t watch much of this one -- if any at all -- did you?Associated Press AP
Heart of Dallas Bowl: Army 38, North Texas 31 (OT)
Further proof that just because a game goes to overtime doesn’t mean it’s “good.” At the same time, it’s hard not to be happy for Army, which won just its second bowl in 20 years.AP
Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State 38, Colorado 8
Mike Gundy’s mullet was the star and, frankly, probably the most interesting thing that came out of the Cowboys' dominant win. But with Mason Rudolph and James Washington both returning to school next year, there will be plenty of interest in the Pokes, who will once again be a Big 12 title favorite.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky 51, Memphis 31
With so many touchdowns scored, watching this one was like waking up the day after a wild bachelor party weekend: You remember having fun, but details remain fuzzy at best.Rob Foldy Getty Images
Cactus Bowl: Baylor 31, Boise State 12
Baylor dominated this game. Baylor was also impossible to root for all season long. Take an unlikeable team in an unwatchable game, and it’s easy to see why the Cactus Bowl didn’t do better on this list.Matt Kartozian USA TODAY Sports
Fiesta Bowl: Clemson 31, Ohio State 0
No, this game wasn’t good. And, yes, you could make the case it should be closer to 40 than 30 on this list. What gets lost in the Clemson blowout is that the Tigers’ offense played just poorly enough for just long enough that you actually thought for a while “if Ohio State could just get a touchdown, this would be interesting.”
Well, Ohio State never did get that score, and it never did get interesting. But this game wasn’t as awful as you remember it being.Getty Images Getty Images
Independence Bowl: NC State 41, Vanderbilt 17
This game was intriguging, if only because it led to serious conversation over whether NC State was the best, bad team in college football this season. Not only did the Wolfpack blow out a solid Vandy club, but it nearly beat Clemson midway through the year. Yet the Wolfpack also lost to Boston College two weeks after that. How is that even possible?
On an unrelated note, Derek Mason’s vest was the bowl game gift that just kept on giving.
TaxSlayer Bowl: Georgia Tech 33, Kentucky 18
Georgia Tech games are inherently uninteresting by nature, yet this game seemed even more uninteresting than the rest.AP
Liberty Bowl: Georgia 31, TCU 23
Let me put it to you this way: I was listening to this game on the radio while driving from California to Phoenix to cover the Fiesta Bowl, and lost service right around halftime. And I wasn’t upset about it one bit.
New Orleans Bowl: Southern Miss 28, UL-Lafayette 21
Sometimes the best bowl games are the ones you don’t watch at all.AP
Peach Bowl: Alabama 24, Washington 7
Alabama’s ruthless machine of excellence swallowed up another victim on New Year’s Eve.
Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma 35, Auburn 19
Unless pontificating about the Joe Mixon situation is your thing (which it isn’t for any of us), this game didn’t have much. But hey, at least the Rose Bowl (which aired directly before it) was good, right?
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico 23, UTSA 20
I’d be lying if I said I remember much about this game. But at least it was close, right?Ivan Pierre Aguirre USA TODAY Sports
Dollar General Bowl: Troy 28, Ohio 23
Same. Also, as I asked before bowl season, how many sponges and cans of tuna does Dollar General have to sell for it to have enough money to sponsor a bowl game?
(The answer: way more than any of us realize)Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Russell Athletic Bowl: Miami 31, West Virginia 14
Not a particularly close game, but maybe the best example of “just when you think you’ve got bowl season figured out, you realize you know nothing at all.” West Virginia entered this game hot while Miami was not -- only it was the Canes who dominated from start to finish in a game that wasn’t all that close.
On an unrelated note, at this point, everyone in America is rooting Mark Richt, right? He’s a nice guy. Who got screwed by Georgia. And has had a career revival at Miami. If you’re not a fan of Mark Richt, we just can’t be friends. Sorry.
Texas Bowl: Kansas State 33, Texas A&M 28
Watching this game slowly slip through A&M’s fingertips, it was almost like you could feel one A&M booster texting another, trying to figure out how much money they needed to raise to buy out Kevin Sumlin’s contract.
Also, Bill Snyder talking about his “confetti shower” is the final great thing to hit the Internet in 2016.Eric Christian Smith AP photo
Bahamas Bowl: Old Dominion 24, Eastern Michigan 20
Take the location, all the inherently interesting things that come with playing a game in the Bahamas, and add in the first bowl victory in Old Dominion football history, and this one wasn’t so bad.AP
Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern 31, Pitt 24
Big-name programs, cool venue and a close game -- even if it wasn’t particularly well-played. This was the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” of bowl season: visually pleasing and entertaining enough to pass the time. Even if I lost a few brain cells while doing it.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Poinsettia Bowl: BYU 24, Wyoming 21
A close game between two pretty good teams that really had no defining moments. This was quite literally the most average bowl game. Ever.
Military Bowl: Wake Forest 34, Temple 26
Wake Forest built a big lead only to see Temple come roaring back … leading to way too many “Wakey-Leaks” jokes for a game that was actually pretty entertaining.Tommy Gilligan Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Camellia Bowl: Appalachian State 31, Toledo 28
This game was tied after the first quarter, second quarter and third, making it the classic “you think you’ll have no interest going in, only to be wildly entertained throughout” game that we get two or three times every bowl season.
Quick Lane Bowl: Boston College 36, Maryland 30
This was like the high-major version of the Camellia, as the Eagles stormed out to a 29-13 halftime lead, only to hold on for dear life at the end. On an unrelated note, this was also the game where I found out that an old college friend is now married to a member of the Boston College coaching staff.
Who knew the Quick Lane Bowl could be so fun!
Citrus Bowl: LSU 29, Louisville 9
Sure, some of you saw a blowout, but I saw a highly enjoyable domination from an LSU team that I enjoyed watching all year.
Also, Louisville’s kicker getting nearly murdered by Derrius Guice, only to proudly announce that yes, he’s still alive, might be my favorite random subplot of bowl season.
Stephen M. Dowell Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images
St. Petersburg Bowl: Mississippi State 17, Miami (OH) 16
A close game that went down to the wire, and an easy reminder that – with four wins in their final six games – Mississippi State was one of the hotter teams in the SEC to close the year.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Holiday Bowl: Minnesota 17, Washington State 12
A super compelling game where you kept waiting for Washington State to make a run, only it never did. And then just when you’d given up, the Cougars scored a touchdown to make things interesting.
Still, Minnesota held on, putting together one of the best bowl performances of any team this season. Which of course immediately led to Tracy Claeys being fired and P.J. Fleck taking over a few days later. So, yeah, in a bowl season with plenty of weirdness, this might have been the weirdest – from start to finish - of all.
Music City Bowl: Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24
An entertaining game, if only to watch Tennessee build a comfortable halftime lead, blow it and see the Vols’ fan-base completely embrace for a total meltdown that never actually happened.
If anything, this game doubled as a nice cap to the careers of a handful of veterans, while also reminding us how good Tennessee could have been this season.Christopher Hanewinckel USA TODAY Sports
Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech 35, Arkansas 24
An entertaining game, if only to watch Arkansas build a comfortable 24-0 lead, completely blow it and witness the entire Razorbacks’ fan-base melt down and question everything in life, including whether Bret Bielema is the right coach to take this program beyond the seven-/eight-win ceiling.
Isn’t college football the best?
Cotton Bowl: Wisconsin 24, Western Michigan 16
Admittedly, I missed the first half of this game while writing about all the Lane Kiffin melo-drama in Tuscaloosa, but tuned in just in time to see Western Michigan mount a comeback to make things interesting.
The best part? We get to see Part II of this one next year when P.J. Fleck takes over at Minnesota.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Potato Bowl: Idaho 61, Colorado State 50
This game was tied 0-0 after the first quarter … before both teams combined for over 100 points in the final three. If that isn’t the definition of “bowl weirdness” I don’t know what is.AP
Foster Farms Bowl: Utah 26, Indiana 24
With a 10-1 bowl record entering this game, I started to joke around the FOX offices that Kyle Whittingham was the greatest postseason coach in college football history -- a made-up title that was in major jeopardy before the Utes hit the game-winning field goal with under 90 seconds to go.
Overall, just a really fun game that will also allow me to keep making the same “Kyle Whittingham is the greatest postseason coach in college football history” joke for at least one more season.Kelley L Cox USA TODAY Sports
Armed Forces Bowl: Louisiana Tech 48, Navy 45
It sucked to see Navy finish the season the way it did (with three straight losses), but it was awesome to see any bowl game end on a walk-off field goal. For a mid-week, mid-afternoon kickoff, this one was a doozy.Richard W. Rodriguez Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS via Getty Images
Birmingham Bowl: South Florida 45, South Carolina 39 (OT)
Fun story: I was watching this game while on a flight, and turned it off when South Florida went up 39-21 late in the third quarter. At the time, the game appeared to be over and there were plenty of other options on my Southwest TV, including a very compelling episode of “Dr. Phil.”
OK, so maybe “compelling” is the wrong word, but I turned it off nonetheless, only to land and see the final score. It taught me a hard lesson I will take with me the rest of my life: Never turn off the Birmingham Bowl mid-flight, no matter what the score is.Associated Press AP
Sun Bowl: Stanford 25, North Carolina 23
No Christian McCaffrey, but still a helluva game between two good teams -- and it came down to the final few plays. In the process, Mitch Trubisky showed why NFL scouts are drooling over him, and Solomon Thomas showed why more should be drooling over him.
Orange Bowl: Florida State 33, Michigan 32
This game featured it all, including 30 fourth-quarter points, three lead changes in the final two minutes, two touchdowns in the final two minutes, and one blocked PAT returned for a two-point conversion. It also included Michigan battling all the way back from a 12-point deficit with under six minutes to go, only to take the lead … and give it up again.
So yeah, this one had it all. And in any other year it would have been No. 1. Instead, it barely cracked the Top 3.Getty Images Getty Images
Rose Bowl: USC 52, Penn State 49
This was just a classic -- a game in which records fell, both Penn State and USC proved they’re “back” and we were reminded that all these bowl games really do matter.
Up until Monday night's title game this wasn't just the best bowl game of the season, but one of the best of all-time.
Then, the title game happened...
National Championship Game: Clemson 35, Alabama 31
This one was an instant-classic, the type of game you'll tell your grandchildren about decades from now.
It included three lead changes in the final five minutes and a game-winning score with, quite literally, a second on the clock.
Whether it was the best bowl game of all-time will be debated for years. But it was unquestionably the best bowl game of 2016-2017.
Enjoy the off-season, college football fans.