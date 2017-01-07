Steve Sarkisian opens up about his unlikely ascent to Alabama offensive coordinator

On what the past 11 months have been like for him

"The biggest thing for me, like we touched on, I really found out I love this game. I've been doing it a long time as a player, then as a coach. When you're not around it, when you're not in the locker room, not showing up, going to work every day, when you're not in spring ball, when you're not in the little kids' summer camp in June, when you're not in training camp, you're not planning for training camp, those are things I dearly missed.

"This season, being in the role that I was in, I wasn't able to be on the field coaching and doing those things that I loved to do. I think more than anything, it really gave me a point of reference that, you know, I love coaching football, I love being around these players, these coaches. I love the preparation. I love the schematics. I love the emotion of the game. To have this opportunity again, I'm very grateful for.”

