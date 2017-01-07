Steve Sarkisian opens up about his unlikely ascent to Alabama offensive coordinator
TAMPA — Nick Saban made an unconventional move by letting go of offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin on Monday, a week before the national title matchup with Clemson. That decision accelerated former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian’s move from analyst to Crimson Tide play-caller.
On Saturday, Sarkisian faced the media for the first time since he was fired at USC last fall before he went into rehab for drug and alcohol treatment. Here are the most interesting things Sarkisian said at media day:USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement
On what the past 11 months have been like for him
"The biggest thing for me, like we touched on, I really found out I love this game. I've been doing it a long time as a player, then as a coach. When you're not around it, when you're not in the locker room, not showing up, going to work every day, when you're not in spring ball, when you're not in the little kids' summer camp in June, when you're not in training camp, you're not planning for training camp, those are things I dearly missed.
"This season, being in the role that I was in, I wasn't able to be on the field coaching and doing those things that I loved to do. I think more than anything, it really gave me a point of reference that, you know, I love coaching football, I love being around these players, these coaches. I love the preparation. I love the schematics. I love the emotion of the game. To have this opportunity again, I'm very grateful for.”USA TODAY Sports Marvin Gentry
On if he ever thought he might not coach again
“No, I knew I'd coach again. I wasn't worried about that. I knew I'd coach again. It was just a matter of when and where.
"In the coaching world, I'm still very young — 42 years old, I'm very young. I believe I'll be a head coach again. So this experience that I have here with Coach Saban is one that I'm just trying to take in as much as I can take in.”USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee
On how he landed the analyst job at Alabama
"The analyst job came up, I was planning on doing TV this fall. I just had never had an August in my life that I can remember that I wasn't at training camp. I actually went and visited a few places this August and looked at some things, just wanted to see how other people did things.
"One of my stops was Alabama. Had a great visit with Lane and with Coach Saban. The talks kind of were in play after that. When the job opportunity came, I felt like this would have been a good spot for me to come and learn a different way of doing things.USA TODAY Sports RVR Photos
On Saban’s willingness to give second chances to coaches like himself
"I think so much about Coach Saban. One of the things I've learned is he's a really good person. As much as we see him up in front of you guys, his demeanor on the sidelines, the focus, the laser focus that he has. He's a good person.
"He recognizes coaches when he sees them. He's willing to work with people. I think to me, I'm very grateful and thankful that he thought that much of me to be able to put me in this position to do the job that I believe I'm capable of doing.”USA TODAY Sports RVR Photos
On the last time he got yelled at by a head coach
“Probably the 2009 Rose Bowl. We were playing Penn State. I had already taken the head job at Washington. Coach Carroll was still getting after me in that game in the Rose Bowl. I was thinking to myself, I'm a head coach, too, now. But not in this game I wasn't.”USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement
On his transition from a hands-on head coach to being an analyst the past four months (NCAA rules limited his work with players)
"I think it was challenging prior to this, being in the analyst role, because you still get to work on the game plan side of things. You still get to work with the coaches on giving suggestions and tips when we're watching the tape. But it is frustrating as an analyst when you go out to practice and you're not coaching. I mean, that's what you love to do. But in my situation, when you're not allowed to do that, it's a lot of note-taking. It's a lot of watching coaching, watching the other guys coach.
"To get this opportunity to be back on the field, I feel like I was almost like a bottled-up ball of energy, where I could get back on the field and do what I love to do. So for those guys out there that are analysts right now that have coached before, I feel for you. I understand what that is like.”USA TODAY Sports RVR Photos
On the Clemson defense
"I don't remember facing a team that the two defensive tackles combined have 17 1/2 sacks. I don't know if 'excited' is the right word. Motivated. It's a great challenge. Coach (Brent) Venables is a tremendous defensive coordinator. They're an athletic, fast defense. They do a lot. So it's a great challenge."USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer
On why he wasn’t surprised that he’s gone from being out of football to becoming the play caller in the national title game
"Quite honestly, in this profession, nothing really surprises me, especially my career and the way it's all kind of gone down. Nothing surprises me at this point. So when the news came, I shifted right into coach mode, which is where I'm really probably the most comfortable. It was just time to go to work, like I said.
"My focus has been on, from the moment I was told, what are we doing from that moment until that ball gets kicked off Monday night to make sure our players are in the best position to be successful."USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer