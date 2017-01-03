Everything you need to know about the Alabama-Clemson national championship game rematch
It’s only early January, but it’s hard to imagine we’ll have a wilder day of football in 2017 than we had on Monday. USC and Penn State played a Rose Bowl for the ages, but following the Trojans’ thrilling victory and Oklahoma’s win in the Sugar Bowl, we are now down to the final game of the college football season -- the national championship game.
With all the other bowl games now in our rearview mirror, it’s never too early to look ahead to Monday’s title game. What do you need to know about Alabama vs. Clemson Part II? Here are eight keys to the game.Getty Images Getty Images
How will Alabama handle life without Lane Kiffin?
Alabama announced Monday that OC Lane Kiffin would not coach in the championship game. Steve Sarkisian will replace him, as Kiffin moves on as head coach of FAU.
This is a huge story. Kiffin has had a major impact on this program, helping it win three straight SEC titles and a potential second-straight national championship.
It will be interesting to see how the offense will look without Kiffin’s fingerprints on it. Sure, Sarkisian has a similar background to Kiffin, but he’s not Kiffin. And even though he’s been around the program all year, there’s no way Sarkisian can know this team – and its strengths and weaknesses – like Kiffin does. Again, put aside the jokes and think about how crazy it is that Alabama named a new offensive coordinator just days before the title game. Especially when you consider…Getty Images Getty Images
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is still just a freshman
Hurts hasn’t “looked” like a freshman all season long, as he's carried himself with the poise of an upperclassman. But after coming off a relatively ho-hum semifinal performance against Washington and with a new play-caller in his ear, how will that impact the true freshman on Monday night?
Alabama has done its best to limit Hurts all year, to put him in the position to make plays without putting him in position to lose the game. That was certainly the case against Washington, where he threw just 14 passes for 57 yards overall. Over the last four games, he’s thrown more than 21 passes just once.
At the same time, it’s hard to imagine that Alabama can beat Clemson – the best and most physical defense they’ll play all year – by being one-dimensional. If the Crimson Tide is forced to open up the playbook, how will Hurts respond?Getty Images Getty Images
Can Alabama’s offensive line handle Clemson’s defensive front?
There was no bigger breakout star of this year’s College Football Playoff semifinals than the guys up front for the Tigers. Clemson’s defensive line absolutely ate the Ohio State O-line alive, finishing their semifinal victory with a staggering 11 tackles for loss and three sacks, allowing just 88 yards rushing on the ground. And in a season where guys like Christian Wilkins and Carlos Watkins have been the focus, redshirt freshman Clelin Ferrell was the star, with three TFL’s and a sack.
Now obviously we’re not saying Clemson will have that kind of success against Alabama. But the Crimson Tide won’t be able to push the Tigers around like they have so many other opponents either.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Will Clemson be able to run the ball against Alabama?
While Clemson’s defensive line was the story of the Tigers’ semifinal win, the most surprising thing about victory was the amount of yardage they put up on the ground. The Tigers finished with 205 yards rushing, which was more than 30 yards above their average this season.
As nice as the performance against Ohio State was, is there any chance they have similar success against Alabama? The Crimson Tide had the best rushing defense this season, allowing just 62 yards per game and held Washington a meager 44 yards in their semifinal win.
It’s hard to see Clemson duplicating their semifinal success when they face Alabama for the title, which could make for a long night for Dabo Swinney’s club.Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports Joshua S. Kelly
Can the Tide get another big performance out of Bo Scarbrough?
There wasn’t a more pleasant surprise in either of Saturday’s games than Alabama’s Bo Scarbrough. The oft-injured running back had the best performance of his career in Tuscaloosa, tallying 180 yards on the ground, with two touchdowns. In the process, he averaged a staggering 9.5 yards per carry.
And there’s reason to think Scarbrough could repeat that success against Clemson. According to FOX’s Bruce Feldman, the Alabama coaching staff actually predicted that Scarbrough would have a breakout game, and the Peach Bowl victory capped an incredible three-game stretch for Scarbrough, who also rushed for 90 yards against Auburn and 91 in the SEC title game.
If the Tide can get similar production from Scarbrough on Monday, they will be tough to stop.
Can the Tide contain Deshaun Watson?
Remember, it was a season ago that Watson had one of the best performances any player has ever had against a Nick Saban-coached defense, when he threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns. Afterward it caused Saban to claim that Watson was the toughest quarterback Alabama had to prepare for since facing Cam Newton in 2010.
If Watson was that good last year, how much better could he be with another year of experience under his belt? Especially with Mike Williams, a first round NFL-type talent returning at wide receiver, who wasn’t available last year? Add in that Alabama's Eddie Jackson – last year’s national championship game, defensive MVP – isn’t available either.
Is it Clemson’s time?
It’s incredible really, when you think about how far this program has come, in such a short time under Dabo Swinney. Remember, when he took over the team in 2008, there were no dreams of national championship game appearances; this was a program which struggled to stay above .500 in the ACC.
But as Swinney explained in his postgame press conference Saturday night, it’s been a one step at a time, building process.
Swinney explained how ultimately this program has done it all, except one thing: Win a national championship. Now in their second straight title game, is this the year they (to use Swinney’s words) “knock of the lid” and earn their spot as the best team in college football?Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Can we really doubt Nick Saban?
While that speech from Swinney is all well and good, Alabama has Nick Saban. And there isn’t a single bigger factor in favor of either team than Saban’s presence on the sideline.
Saban’s credentials no longer need explaining. He is the single-most dominant coach of our generation, and arguably in college football history. And on Monday will shoot for a staggering sixth national championship overall and fifth at Alabama.
Bet against Saban at your own risk. But he – above everything else – is the key to this game.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP