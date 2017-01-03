Everything you need to know about the Alabama-Clemson national championship game rematch

Alabama announced Monday that OC Lane Kiffin would not coach in the championship game. Steve Sarkisian will replace him, as Kiffin moves on as head coach of FAU.

This is a huge story. Kiffin has had a major impact on this program, helping it win three straight SEC titles and a potential second-straight national championship.

It will be interesting to see how the offense will look without Kiffin’s fingerprints on it. Sure, Sarkisian has a similar background to Kiffin, but he’s not Kiffin. And even though he’s been around the program all year, there’s no way Sarkisian can know this team – and its strengths and weaknesses – like Kiffin does. Again, put aside the jokes and think about how crazy it is that Alabama named a new offensive coordinator just days before the title game. Especially when you consider…

