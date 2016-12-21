The 9 colleges that produced the most Pro Bowlers this year

NFL Pro Bowl rosters were released Tuesday, and while they’re bound to change 100 times between now and Jan. 29 when the game is played, studying the rosters is always a fun way to help answer the age-old question: Which college produces the best NFL players?

Granted, we all know who produces the most NFL talent. This year it’s LSU, which had 44 players on active rosters to start the season. But it’s hard to say the Tigers produce the most stars, with just two players named to the initial Pro Bowl team.

We’ll get to the top nine schools momentarily, but let’s start with who missed the cut.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Getz