5 potential candidates to replace Sonny Dykes as Cal’s head coach

With Sunday's big news out of Berkeley that Cal has canned Sonny Dykes, the Bears vacancy is an interesting one. The timing is challenging since recruiting heats up again this weekend in a three-week sprint to Signing Day.

Dykes' teams struggled on the field, but he did a lot of very good things off the field, especially shoring things up in the classroom. The program he inherited had major issues on that front.

Beyond that, this program has serious financial challenges and it's a stretch to say they're committed to playing football to the same degree many others are in the Pac-12, much less around the country.

There is one huge name looming (see the picture), and many thought he was the reason why Cal made this move now. I'm not so sure of that. Here's how we size up some of Cal's options.

Thearon W. Henderson

USA TODAY Sports