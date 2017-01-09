3 reasons why Clemson will beat Alabama in the national championship game

Clemson has a nasty defensive front

I think Clemson's defensive front matches up very well against the closest thing the Tide has to a weakness on its O-line -- which is its interior.

Keep an eye on No. 90 Dexter Lawrence. He's only a true freshman, but he's a rare talent at 6-5, 340-pounds with Freakish athleticism. New Tide OC Steve Sarkisian said: "I don't remember facing a team that the two defensive tackles combined have 17 and a half sacks." Another Tide coach told me he expects Lawrence will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In a game littered with difference-maker D-lineman, Lawrence is the most gifted of them all. He got pressure on the opposing QB 46 times this season.

Washington had a big, talented defensive line, but the Huskies were missing their best pass-rusher (Joe Mathis). Clemson's bigger and even more athletic. Keep in mind, Hurts completes just 31 percent of his passes when he gets pressured -- down from 74 percent when he's kept in a clean pocket, according to Pro Football Focus stats.