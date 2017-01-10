21 great photos from Clemson’s amazing win over Alabama
View of pyrotechnics during the national anthem prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.John David Mercer USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to an official during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.Steve Mitchell USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris (34) is brought down by Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) during the fourth quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.Steve Mitchell USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts on the sideline against the Clemson Tigers during the third quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.Matthew Emmons USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) falls after a tackle by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) during the second quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.John David Mercer USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) is tackled by Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Scott Pagano (56) in the first quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.Jasen Vinlove USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers safety Tanner Muse (19) blocks a punt by Alabama Crimson Tide punter JK Scott (15) in the 1st quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.Jasen Vinlove USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is hit by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) during the third quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.Jasen Vinlove USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) spins after a hit by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) during the third quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.John David Mercer USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) sits on the field during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.John David Mercer USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.John David Mercer USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) catches a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.Jasen Vinlove USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores the winning touchdown as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Tony Brown (2) defends during the fourth quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31.John David Mercer USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.John David Mercer USA TODAY Sports
Clemson's Hunter Renfrow catches a touchdown pass in front of Alabama's Tony Brown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game.John Bazemore AP photo
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after winning the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) at Raymond James Stadium.Matthew Emmons USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) celebrates defeating Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.Steve Mitchell USA TODAY Sports
Clemson's Deshaun Watson holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game.David J. Phillip AP photo
Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.Kirby Lee USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during a post-game press conference after their loss to Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.Steve Mitchell USA TODAY Sports