9 things we learned about college football’s best teams this spring

We’re nearing the first of May, which is both bad and good news for college football fans. We’re about to hit the slowest few months of the sport’s calendar, but we’ve got plenty of spring football action to react to and overanalyze while we wait for media days to hit in July.

With virtually every major college football program done with spring practice, it’s time to take a look what we learned and what it could mean for the 2017 season.

Nine things we've learned about some of college football’s top powers this spring: