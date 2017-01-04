The biggest early entrants into the 2017 NFL Draft so far
The deadline to enter the 2017 NFL Draft isn't until Jan. 16, but plenty of big names in college football have already made their decisions.
Here are some of the most notable underclassmen who have already declared for the NFL Draft.
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
The redshirt junior declared for the draft shortly after the Irish finished up a disappointing 2016 season at 4-8. He threw for 26 touchdowns and just under 3,000 yards this season.
Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
Kaaya's numbers jumped dramatically in year one of the Mark Richt era, as the redshirt junior tossed 27 touchdowns, after throwing for just 16 a season ago.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
Mahomes may have played in a pass-heavy system in Lubbock, but that didn't keep him from putting up monster numbers in 2016. His 5,052 yards passing led all of FBS football.WP
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
A nagging ankle injury kept Fournette from matching his All-American sophomore season in 2016, but that shouldn't stop him from being a very high draft pick. He ran for just 842 yards this year, but did set a school record with 284 yards against Ole Miss (the record was later broken by Derrius Guice against Texas A&M).
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
Like Fournette, injuries kept McCaffrey from topping his record-breaking 2015 campaign. Still, that didn't stop him for rushing for over 1,600 yards on his way to a spot to earning a spot on FOX Sports' second-team All-American list.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Cook rushed for at least 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons in Tallahassee, earning Orange Bowl MVP in his final game as a Seminole.Getty Images Getty Images
Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
For the third third time in his career Perine topped 1,000 yards this season, helping the Sooners to a second-straight Big 12 title.Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons
Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Kamara was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season in Knoxville, tallying nine rushing touchdowns.
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
Foreman was one of only two FBS players to top 2,000 yards this season, earning FOX Sports first team All-American honors in the process.Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons
James Conner, RB, Pitt
The most inspirational story in this year's NFL Draft, Conner declared less than a year after being diagnosed with — and later beating — cancer. He finished this season with 16 rushing touchdowns and over 1,000 yards.Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport
K.D. Cannon, WR, Baylor
It was a forgettable season at Baylor, but not for Cannon and his Big 12-best 87 catches.
John Ross, WR, Washington
Ross was key to a resurgent Washington Huskies offense, tallying 81 catches with 17 touchdowns this season.Getty Images
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Like many stars in 2016, Garrett spent part of the season injured. But that didn't stop Garrett from accumulating 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles this year. There are already reports that the Browns could be targeting Garrett with the No. 1 overall draft choice.
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
Michigan State was disappointing and so was McDowell, who missed a handful of games with injury. Despite the injuries to his rib and ankle, McDowell still put up seven tackles for loss this season.Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren
Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington
Qualls was a first team All-Pac 12 performer, after making 38 tackles and three sacks this season.Christian Petersen Getty Images
Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
Lawson put an injury-plagued career behind him to have the most productive season of his career in 2016. The redshirt junior finished 13.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks this season.
T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
Watt followed in older brother J.J.'s footsteps by earning All-American honors before declaring for the NFL Draft.
Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
The backbone of the Buckeyes defense the last two years, McMillan was named All-Big Ten in both 2015 and 2016.
Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
A three-year starter at Washington, Jones had three interceptions this season.Kyle Terada USA TODAY Sports
Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
While Conley didn't get the accolades that Buckeyes teammate Malik Hooker got in 2016, Conley still finished with four interceptions for one of the most ferocious pass defenses in college football.Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
An under-recruited athlete out of high school, Hooker blossomed into a star in 2016, with seven interceptions, including three pick-6s.AP
Budda Baker, S, Washington
A ferocious hitter from the defensive backfield, Baker led the playoff-bound Huskies with 71 tackles and added two interceptions. He earned All-Pac 12 honors each of the last two seasons.©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire. Christopher Mast/Icon Sportswire