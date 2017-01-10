15 early favorites to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy

With bowl season over and Clemson your national champion thanks to an incredible, improbable, title game victory, it’s never too early to look ahead to the 2017 season. And oh, what a season it will be, with a number of stacked teams, including USC, Ohio State, Penn State, and of course, Alabama.

But while a number of big names depart -- guys like Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Deshaun Watson -- there are a number of big-time stars who will return, potentially setting up one of the most compelling Heisman races in years.

Here are 15 names we could see on the stage in New York at the 2017 Heisman Trophy presentation in December.