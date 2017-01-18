12 college football coaches who’ll enter 2017 on the hot seat

The college football coaching carousel is a year-round ride these days, but following Sonny Dykes' surprise firing at Cal and Justin Wilcox's hiring, all FBS jobs are currently occupied.

How long that lasts, no one knows.

But if it's static between now and the opening of fall camps, these 12 Power 5 coaches will enter the 2017 season on the hot seat:

Group of Five coaches on the hot seat in 2017:

Paul Haynes - Kent State

David Bailiff - Rice

Mark Whipple - UMass

Doc Holliday - Marshall

