12 college football coaches who’ll enter 2017 on the hot seat
The college football coaching carousel is a year-round ride these days, but following Sonny Dykes' surprise firing at Cal and Justin Wilcox's hiring, all FBS jobs are currently occupied.
How long that lasts, no one knows.
But if it's static between now and the opening of fall camps, these 12 Power 5 coaches will enter the 2017 season on the hot seat:
Group of Five coaches on the hot seat in 2017:
- Paul Haynes - Kent State
- David Bailiff - Rice
- Mark Whipple - UMass
- Doc Holliday - Marshall
Bret Bielema - Arkansas
He's last on the list for a reason, but he's on the list for a reason, too.
Bert's team's late-season collapse (loss to Mizzou, a wicked second-half collapse in the Belk Bowl) has created some uncertainty in Fayetteville. A Week 2 game against TCU will tell us a lot.
Brett Rojo Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Hugh Freeze - Ole Miss
Missed expectations and consistent scrutiny regarding possible NCAA violations have clouded a successful tenure. A poor start could really do him in.Troy Taormina Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gus Malzahn - Auburn
Started the 2016 season on the hot seat — the seat became extremely hot — then it cooled down.
Then the Sugar Bowl happened.
Then his highly regarded offensive coordinator left for less money at UConn.
It's all setting up for the 2017 season to be just as rocky as 2016, and there's no guarantee Gus will survive that ride.Matt Bush Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Todd Graham - Arizona State
A defensive mastermind with a bad defense and a 5-7 record last year is not something that lends itself to job security.Joe Camporeale Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Rodriguez - Arizona
Coming off a 3-9 season — his nearly $9 million buyout might be the only thing saving him.James Snook James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Kliff Kingsbury - Texas Tech
The defense needs a massive turnaround and the Raiders' offense can't dip without Pat Mahomes in 2017. Tall task.Rob Ferguson Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Mora - UCLA
The failure of 2016 won't soon be forgotten, nor will Mora's testiness.
Does AD Dan Guererro make a switch, armed with a massive new Under Armour deal, before he leaves office in 2019?
Does Mora leave him much of a choice in 2017?Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Addazio - Boston College
The Eagles won a bowl game, but a dip in 2017 could be disastrous with a new AD expected to be in place.Rick Osentoski Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Sumlin - Texas A&M
An 8-5 2016 season doesn't play. Not with the talent on the A&M roster. Not with the money spent on coaches. Not with the money that is spent on Sumlin.
The hiring of Tom Herman at Texas only adds more pressure — Sumlin has to contend for the playoffs in 2017.Troy Taormina Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Dave Doeren - N.C. State
Doeren was a prime candidate to be fired at the end of the 2016 season, and fans' patience has completely frayed.
Doeren needs a 10-win season in the worst way. Does anyone honestly believe that'll happen?Joshua S. Kelly Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Butch Jones - Tennessee
The 2016 season was supposed to be the year. Early on, it appeared like it was going to be. Jones bought into the hype.
Then it all fell apart.
Jones' team won't have as much talent as his 2016 squad — Jones will need to prove that he's not just a recruiter and hype man, but also an actual coach.
With a new AD coming and a bar of nine wins or better, the heat is on Jones to produce in 2017.Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement
Brian Kelly - Notre Dame
Four wins.
Notre Dame won four games in 2016.
Kelly has wanted out of South Bend for two seasons now but hasn't found anyone that's wanted him.
If Notre Dame doesn't play in a significant bowl game next season, there's little question that Notre Dame will force Kelly to find a new gig.Matt Cashore Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports