Watch Oregon forward Dillon Brooks commit the most egregious flop of the season

And the Academy Award for best acting in a dramatic college basketball game goes to…

*Drum roll*

Oregon forward Dillon Brooks!

On Thursday night, the Oregon Ducks defeated the Utah Utes, 73-67. Brooks, the team’s star junior forward, scored 19 points, recorded 3 assists, grabbed 2 rebounds and committed 1 EPIC, awful flop that was so bad — you just have to see it for yourself …

As you can hear, the act drew RESOUNDING boos from the home Utah crowd as soon as they saw the replay. In the end, it was the Ducks who got the last laugh and recorded their 17th straight win — moving to 8-0 in conference play and 19-2 overall.