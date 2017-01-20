UNC crowd goes wild as ball boy hits three straight half-court shots

While it’s often a thankless job, being a ball boy is perceived as a glamorous existence for many young sports fan who just want to be around their favorite sport and its athletes. Rarely do those ball boys get an opportunity to shine quite as brightly as this young man working for North Carolina.

His name is Asher Lucas and he is certainly blessed with the gift of entertainment. Before the Tar Heels’ game against NC State earlier this month, Lucas managed to drill not one, not two, but three half-court shots consecutively at halftime.

The best part, though, is the crowd cheering him on and getting progressively louder with each bucket. By the time Lucas drained the third long-range bomb, the crowd was in an absolute frenzy and he was running around the court throwing up three fingers on each hand while his peers celebrated alongside him.

That’s got to be an absolute pinnacle for a ball boy, and something he won’t forget for the rest of his life.