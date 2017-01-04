The Sidelines: Jamie Dixon talks the transition to TCU, and the Horned Frogs’ hot start

There wasn’t a bigger surprise on last year’s college basketball coaching carousel than Jamie Dixon’s shocking decision to leave Pitt for TCU, but a few months after arriving at his alma mater, Dixon is thriving. And he broke down the Horned Frogs’ hot start on this week’s episode of “The Sidelines Podcast” with FS1 college hoops insider Evan Daniels.

TCU is now 12-2 following Tuesday’s victory over Oklahoma. Dixon discussed that subject, and much more, including:

His time at Pittsburgh. Dixon shares his single best memory in the Steel City, as well as the unique relationship which allowed the Panthers to land current Oklahoma City Thunder star Steven Adams. Also, did Dixon ever think Adams would be this good as a pro?

The decision to leave Pitt. Yes, TCU is Dixon’s alma mater, but what went into the decision to ultimately leave the school.?Dixon also discusses the unique advantages that TCU has, which have allowed he and the program to become competitive right away.

And finally, this season. Dixon discusses how quickly everything came together in Ft. Worth, and how the Horned Frogs were able to land a top-flight recruiting class at the last second. Also did he ever think that as a team, they would be this good, this fast?

Those are just a few of the topics that Evan and Coach Dixon discuss, in one of the most wide-ranging interviews the new coach has given since arriving in Ft. Worth.

Evan later discusses a number of different college hoops topics – including Duke’s struggles, Villanova’s win over Creighton and a quick look at the NBA Draft – with FOX Sports’ Aaron Torres. Evan also gives an update on the wild recruitment of high school star Hamidou Diallo, who might at end up at either Kentucky, UConn or Arizona in the next few weeks.

Be sure to get caught up on all previous episodes of “The Sidelines.” Past guests include Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas’ Bill Self, and Steve and Bryce Alford talking about UCLA’s incredible start to the year.

Subscribe to the podcast to get new episodes delivered right to your phone.

SUBSCRIBE: iTunes | Google Play | SoundCloud