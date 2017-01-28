Watch Roy Williams go full freak-out on a chair during North Carolina’s upset loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels became the latest upset victims on Saturday in a 77-62 blowout loss at Miami. And Roy Williams didn’t handle it well.

After UNC’s Justin Jackson was whistled for an offensive foul and guard Joel Berry II picked up a technical foul in the first half, Williams completely lost it on the sideline — nearly going full Bobby Knight on this poor chair.

Roy Williams is not happy with this first half. https://t.co/QHhTUlyTFX — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 28, 2017

It didn’t get much better after that as the Tar Heels trailed by 17 at the half and never got much closer after the break. The loss dropped ninth-ranked North Carolina to 19-4 on the season, and 7-2 in the ACC.

And Williams’ tantrum didn’t escape notice in the NBA, with Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter offering this warning:

I know man, I hate them chairs too 💺

Be careful tho 🙄

pic.twitter.com/REk7iWzp3e — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 28, 2017

In a fit of frustration during a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Kanter punched a chair — fracturing his forearm and sidelining him for up to two months.