No. 7 Creighton rallies for 72-67 win over No. 22 Xavier (Jan 16, 2017)

CINCINNATI (AP) Cole Huff got a pivotal rebound and made a pair of free throws with 16.7 seconds left, and No. 7 Creighton wasted an 11-point lead before rallying for a 72-67 win over Xavier on Monday that gave the Bluejays the best start in their history.

Creighton (18-1, 5-1 Big East) scored the final six points after Xavier (13-5, 3-3) pulled ahead 67-66. The Bluejays have won five straight since an 80-70 home loss to No. 1 Villanova on Dec. 31.

Creighton suffered a significant setback when point guard Maurice Watson Jr. – the national leader with 8.8 assists per game – hurt his left knee when he hit the court hard after scoring on a layup in the first half. He was on crutches for the second half.

Xavier had won 15 straight at home – including nine this season – but couldn’t pull it out. The Musketeers have lost three in a row – all against ranked teams – for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Creighton moved up Monday from eighth into a seventh-place tie with West Virginia, the best ranking in school history.

Xavier dropped from 15th to 22nd – its lowest ranking of the season – after back-to-back road losses to Villanova and Butler.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: How long will they be without Watson? His quickness and his ability to find open teammates are what drive Creighton’s offense, which leads the Big East at 87.6 points per game. He had four points and three assists before getting hurt.

Xavier: The Musketeers have had trouble closing out games. They missed four shots on one possession before Huff got the rebound and was fouled. They also missed free throws down the stretch and finished 16 of 29 at the line.

UP NEXT

The Bluejays host Marquette on Saturday. They split their series last season, with each team winning on the road.

The Musketeers host Georgetown on Sunday. They beat the Hoyas 81-76 on Dec. 31 behind Edmond Sumner’s career-high 28 points.

—

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org