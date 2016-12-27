No. 17 Xavier opens Big East play with Providence (Dec 28, 2016)

CINCINNATI — The rumor mill had been churning for weeks that suspended Xavier guard Myles Davis might return in time for the start of Big East Conference play. But when the No. 17 Musketeers host Providence in the league opener on Wednesday night at Cintas Center, Davis will not be on the court.

Coach Chris Mack put that speculation to rest on Tuesday, saying Davis “won’t be playing tomorrow night.”

Davis, the team’s third-leading scorer and top assists man last season has yet to practice with the team since being suspended indefinitely following misdemeanor criminal damaging charges involving his ex-girlfriend’s property. He entered a plea for a lesser charge of disorderly conduct last month.

Although his legal issues are behind him, Davis’ playing status remains in limbo. So far, Xavier has managed to play well without him. It’s uncertain how Davis’ return might impact the team’s development or what role he’ll have, at least initially. The Musketeers, sans Davis, have won three straight games and as of Tuesday were fourth in the RPI rankings. Xavier has won 13 straight games at Cintas Center and 22 of the past 23.

Xavier (10-2) is led by junior guard Trevon Bluiett, who averages a team-leading 19 points per game which ranks seventh in the Big East. Over his past six games, he is averaging 21.2 points.

Musketeers point guard Edmond Sumner is coming off his most complete performance of the season on Dec. 20 when he had 14 points and a career-high nine assists with no turnovers in a win over Eastern Washington. Sumner has been dealing with a hand issue and playing with his fingers taped. He did not wear the tape against the Eagles but practiced with it this week, so something to watch on Wednesday.

Providence, meanwhile, had its six-game winning streak halted on Friday with a 79-67 loss at Boston College, a team that already had lost to Nicholls State, Harvard, and Hartford.

“We were pathetic today,” Friars coach Ed Cooley told the Providence Journal. “This is probably the worst loss since I’ve been at Providence College. We were listless, we were lethargic, we were slow. We were horrific.”

Providence (10-3) is led by junior forward Rodney Bullock who leads the team with averages of 19.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. The Friars have been outrebounded by their opponents this season, while Xavier leads the Big East and ranks 21st nationally in rebounding margin at plus-8.3. Rashid Gaston leads the Musketeers with 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Musketeers have beaten the Friars in three straight meetings and lead the all-time series 6-3, including a 4-2 advantage since they joined the Big East. Xavier is 3-0 against Providence at Cintas Center.

Mack feels good about where the team stands heading into the Big East schedule.

“We were down a couple guys, or we were at the beginning of the year,” Mack said last week. “We’re 10-2. We played arguably one of the top 20 schedules in the entire country. That doesn’t make our job from Dec. 28 on any easier, but hopefully it prepares us. We’ve got a long way to go to get better. Our players recognize that.”