Mike Krzyzewski Discusses Grayson Allen Suspension

Coach K recently appeared in an interview on the Dan Patrick Show to explain his decision to suspend junior guard Grayson Allen.

Duke Basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski decided to indefinitely suspend shooting guard Grayson Allen from the program after he appeared to trip an Elon player. Coach K recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his decision to suspend the star guard.

Allen tripped Elon guard Steven Santa Ana in the Blue Devils’ 72-61 win Wednesday night. This was the third such incident from the All-American guard dating back to last season. Krzyzewski explained that there is no set time for the indefinite suspension, but notes that Allen will not play again until Coach K feels he is ready and learned from his mistake. For Krzyzewski this is all about teaching and he will not play Allen until he believes the shooting guard is ready to contribute mentally and emotionally as well as physically.

The 6-4 guard has averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game so far this season. Grayson Allen has already missed a game for Duke Basketball this year to rest a foot injury that’s been bothering him this season, and the Blue Devils will have to rely even more on Luke Kennard as the primary scoring option in his absence.

