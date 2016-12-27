Michigan State Recruiting: Brian Bowen pushes back decision

Michigan State recruiting might be getting good news as five-star small forward Brian Bowen keeps pushing back his announcement date.

It’s no secret that five-star small forward Brian Bowen is the top target for Michigan State recruiting in the 2017 class. The Saginaw-native, who now plays for La Lumiere in Indiana, could join Brandon McCoy as the last two members of the Spartans’ 2017 class.

However, the process has been a long and interesting one for the five-star. He began his recruitment seemingly as a lock to Michigan State because of his ties, namely Jason Richardson, to the program. He had been around the Spartans his whole life and he was very familiar with Tom Izzo.

Still, he reiterated that he was not a ‘lock’ for any school. He followed that up by releasing his top schools list and then taking official visits. After his trip to Arizona, recruiting experts got the feel that he was leaning slightly toward a move out west.

Bowen had reported that he would be making his announcement sometime in December, but news broke on Tuesday that he would be pushing it back to January or even February.

Latest on La Lumiere (IN) uncommitted five-star Brian Bowen: Expect no announcement this week. Possibly January, if not February right now. — Chip Miller (@BLUEChip_Miller) December 27, 2016

Honestly, this helps the Spartans’ chances. If he was leaning Arizona recently and he wants to make sure he’s making the right choice and he could take an official to Michigan State, the Spartans have to feel good about him.

Bowen is ranked the No. 14 overall prospect and the fourth-best small forward in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports.

