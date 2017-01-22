University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz Manufactures Shots He Makes

Everyone agrees that the game of basketball is very much a team sport. As a matter of fact, each position of the five player lineup has specific responsibilities. On one hand, each player must take responsibility for their role. On the other hand, each player’s success depends upon his teammates succeeding in their role. And in conclusion, the success of the team is almost entirely dependent upon the ability of each player to fulfill his role.

Centers must protect the rim, score near the basket, and pull down rebounds. Forwards must be versatile enough to score from long range, but have a quick step to drive to the basket and score.

Finally point guards are the field generals. They set the plays, get teammates into position, and dish out assists.

Special Delivery

But occasionally, a special point guard arrives, and he can score just as easily as set up his teammates to score. When that happens, you are left to ask who sets him up?

.@MarkelleF drains a three before halftime 💯 Fultz has 16 points so far today. #YOUmeWE https://t.co/0nvxNdGaGc — UW Men’s Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 22, 2017

Markelle Fultz is that special point guard. In fact, it’s that ability to manufacture offense from nothing that has vaulted him to the top of the projected 2017 NBA Draft

In the NBA, the challenge for teams are finding a catalyst, a spark-plug to ignite the lineup. University of Washington point guard Markelle Fultz is that catalyst.

Some Assembly Required

In 19 games played, he is scoring an impressive 23.4 points, pulling down 5.8 rebounds, dishing out 6.1 assists, snagging 1.6 steals, and blocking 1.4 shots per game. As a matter of fact, his playing time averages 35.2 minutes per game, a good number for an NBA ready player.

Markelle Fultz has a sweet three-point shot, sweet enough for a 41.7 percent shot accuracy. In fact, that aligns closely with his 49.2 percent shooting from the floor. The only shot he has yet to nail seems to be the almost automatic free throw, where he shoots a 68.2 percent free throw. Perhaps it’s due to the fact that it’s a constant, take your time, fixed position shot. As a matter of fact, Fultz seems to excel in the chaos of game situation.

However else you see it, he is a gifted young man, perhaps one of the most gifted point guards to play NCAA basketball for some time. But if you are concerned that Markelle Fultz won’t be able to replicate his college results in the NBA, fear not.

He thrives in the chaos of the moment. He excels in the heat of the battle. He manufactures his shots on the fly. He is NBA ready. But is the NBA ready for him?

