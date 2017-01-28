LSU player tricked into passing ball to Texas Tech’s bench

LSU basketball is facing Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, and the game began with one of the weirdest turnovers you’ll see this season.

As the Card Chronicle’s Mark Ennis noted, early in the game an LSU player was goaded into throwing away the ball by a player on Texas Tech’s bench.

Tigers freshman Skylar Mays thought he had a man open on the far wing, and, well, nope.

The Red Raiders lead LSU 59-46 as of this writing. Don’t trust anyone, young Tigers.

That man is not your friend.

Dan is on Twitter. Et tu, bench mob?

