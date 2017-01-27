La. Tech forced to play with only four players after brawl against UAB

Things got a bit ridiculous at the end of Thursday night’s game between the UAB Blazers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

After a foul call with 6:03 remaining, UAB’s Hakeem Baxter and Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins got into it during the free throw and sparked a brawl that, following a string of ejections, left Tech with just 4 players the rest of the way.

Both players were assessed Flagrant-2 technical fouls and ejected. All of the Bulldogs bench was ejected for coming onto the court during the skirmish. UAB assistants managed to stop two bench players from hitting the floor, meaning the Blazers had 6 players left.

Here’s where it gets goofy. The Blazers led 63-50 at the time and got to play 5-on-4 for the final six minutes of the game … and managed to get outscored 20-16 the rest of the way.

#LaTech bench during the last 6 minutes of Thursday's game at #UAB after all but 4 players & all assistant coaches were ejected @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/6HHme3ruAc — Scott Forester (@scott4ester) January 27, 2017

Yes, they held on to win 79-70, but how do you get outscored with the man advantage in basketball?

Clearly, both teams need to work on controlling their temper — and UAB might want to work on finding the open man.

Is Thomas Smallwood the winner of Survivor? That's all of the #UAB bench. The assistant coaches were tossed too. pic.twitter.com/DKumgE2f44 — Jack Williams (@repjack) January 27, 2017

La. Tech Coach Eric Konkol and his remaining four. Last timeout of the game. #UAB pic.twitter.com/ME5gSLOzWI — Brent Conklin (@brentconklin) January 27, 2017