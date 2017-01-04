Kansas survives Kansas State scare thanks to controversial final play

The No. 3-ranked Kansas Jayhawks got all they could handle from rival Kansas State on Tuesday night, but they walked away with their 50th consecutive win at home.

Walked being the operative word.

Tied at 88-apiece, the Jayhawks got one final possession with just over five seconds left on the clock. They inbounded the ball to Svi Mykhailiuk, who took it coast-to-coast for a buzzer-beating layup in traffic — but definitely appears to have taken a couple extra steps after picking up his dribble out past the 3-point line.

Here’s a look at the play:

It happens in a blur and the refs didn’t call it, but Wildcats coach Bruce Weber had no doubt after the game.

“I think everybody knows what happened. Want to see my phone? There’s a hundred [messages]. Everybody knows what happened. I mean, it’s obvious. The TV people came up to me. Everyone,” he said.

Did anyone watch the #Jayhawks and #Wildcats in the #SunflowerShowdown last night?

Svi Mykhailiuk traveled farther than Marco Polo. — Rob Cardwell (@RobCardwellCBS6) January 4, 2017

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk RAN for more yards last night than Reggie Bush did all season!!!! — Mike Szalat (@GaelsXC1) January 4, 2017

Svyatoslav Mykhailiuk looks NBA ready to me. #kansas #travel — Double Clutch Hoops (@DblClutchHoops) January 4, 2017

How many steps did Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk take for game winner? pic.twitter.com/gwR65sZ7Jd — Matt Eck (@CoachEck31) January 4, 2017

But one man’s missed call is another’s “athletic play.”

Here’s how Kansas coach Bill Self reacted to the play:

“Svi showed some athletic ability there at the end. I haven’t seen it. I don’t’ know if he walked or not. I know everybody said he did. He may have, I don’t know. But it still was a heck of an athletic play to get all the way to the hole,” said Self.

Either way, the whistles were not blown and traveling calls aren’t reviewable, so the result stands. And you can bet K-State will be looking for revenge when it hosts Kansas on Feb. 6.