5 questions with Villanova head coach Jay Wright

Editor’s note: Defending champion and No. 3 Villanova hosts No. 15 Xavier on Tuesday night (FS1, 7 p.m. ET) in one of the biggest games on the Big East calendar. We caught up with Villanova coach Jay Wright for his thoughts on the season so far, not long after the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, last Wednesday to then-No. 18 Butler.

FOX Sports: How would you assess your team at this point in the season?

Jay Wright: I’m happy with where we are. We’re a lot different team than we were last year. We really are, even though we only lost two guys. We’re a little bit more dynamic, offensively, not as tough-minded, defensively. We obviously don’t have the depth we had last year. So we’re a really different team. We’re not pressing as much as we did last year, because of our depth, but we’re trying to find our way how to be the best we can be. I’m very happy with where we are, but I think we have a chance to keep getting better. We really do. Everybody is in different roles. I like where we are but we have to get better.

FS: You are No. 1 in adjusted offense and No. 3 in effective field-goal percentage. What makes you so efficient on the offensive end?

JW: I think we have multiple skilled players. Everybody can make plays for themselves, they can make plays for others, and we have good balance. I think one of the good things that Butler did is they took that away from us, got us playing one-on-one, so you take away your balance and your skill at multiple positions. You become very one-dimensional. They did a great job against us. I thought we learned from that, did a great job against Marquette (in a 93-81 win Saturday), but we got to keep learning how people are going to play us.

FS: Is there a focal point for you with this team right now?

JW: Defensive toughness, defensive attention to detail, attention to the scouting report. It’s all attention to detail, defensively. It’s one of the things last year’s team was really good at. We’re not that good yet, but that’s the challenge for this team.

FS: Do you think Josh Hart is worthy of National Player of the Year?

JW: I don’t follow the other guys well enough and I’m obviously biased. I just think he’s as complete of a player as anybody in the country. He does everything for us. He defends the best player on the other team. He’s one of our leading rebounders, if not our leading rebounder, and one of our top assist guys. He’s a triple double almost every night, gets big buckets at the end of the game, (makes) big plays and is a leader on and off the court. He just does everything. He’s a complete basketball player and I think he’s position-less. Sometimes we play him at the point and he initiates the offense, sometimes we post him up. He does everything.

I just don’t think there’s anybody in the country that is as complete as he is. Even though he is a really good player, he’s very humble and never really shown that, and then this year started and he stepped up and he’s been incredible. On the court, he keeps guys together, he’s focused. Off the court, he stays humble with all the talk about player of the year. He just talks team. The guys love him. The guys respect him, so he dominates practice. I have to say, I’m actually surprised with how good of a leader he is this early into his senior year.

FS: You’re in the heart of the season, but have you had a chance to look back and reflect on how special the last calendar year was?

JW: After our game on New Year’s Eve, we got hit with all of those stats. I was on the plane coming home from Creighton and it really was shocking too. There’s a lot of stats they hit us with. I don’t even know if it’s still true, but we won the most games in a calendar year. I never even heard of that stat and then to be No. 1 blew my mind. But then when we started to prepare for Butler, I forgot about it. I hope maybe at the end of this season — and I know at the end of our career — we will look back on this.