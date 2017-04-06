Georgia Tech freshman Christian Matthews to transfer

ATLANTA (AP) Christian Matthews, who averaged 3.4 points as a freshman at Georgia Tech, plans to continue his career at another school.

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner says Matthews has been granted his request to be released from his scholarship so he can transfer.

Matthews, from Clinton, Maryland, played in 15 games. Pastner said in a statement released by the school on Thursday the 6-foot-7 Matthews, who can play guard and forward, ”was an integral part of our depth.”