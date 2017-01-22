FSU Basketball: Fans React To ‘Noles Recent Success In ACC
FSU basketball completed a daunting gauntlet on Saturday, playing its sixth ranked team in a row. The ‘Noles finished 5-1 in that streak, the first time it has ever happened.
Who knew this would be possible? FSU basketball running through the likes of Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame and Louisville with the lone loss coming on the road in tight game against UNC.
If you were to ask FSU fans what they would have been satisfied with going into this stretch, the likely answer would have been (3-3).
Check out how FSU basketball fans are feeling about the squad:
Oh yeah @fsuhoops notches yet another win over a ranked opponent we were 5-1 in our 6 games in a row vs ranked teams #FSU #GONOLES #FSUvsUL
— Grant Coleman (@swbf2beast) January 21, 2017
This FSU basketball team is the real deal! 5-1 the last 6 games, all vs ranked opponents. #FSU #FSUvsUL
— JagsNoles2409 (@JustCannon24) January 21, 2017
Go Noles!!! @fsuhoops 5 of 6 straight top 20 wins!! Back in 1st #ACC #NoleNation 🏀🏆🍢🏀🏆🍢 #FSUvsUL #FSUBasketball #winning #unconquered
— Archibald Leach⭐️ (@foxfilms2) January 21, 2017
ESPN’s Dick Vitale: “Who said this was just a football school? Basketball is here!” #Noles #FSUvsUL
— NoleGameday (@NoleGameday) January 21, 2017
I truly believe in this team. 18-2 on the year. Huge win at home against Louisville. #FSUvsUL #FSU #Noles
— Nate Quinn (@natequinnatl) January 21, 2017
What happened with Florida St. basketball? We were okay last year, but now we are a damn good team. Go Noles! #FSUBasketball
— Jason Bailey (@jasonbailey77) January 19, 2017
@fsuhoops SQUUUAD #FSUvsUL #BeatLouisville #hoopseason pic.twitter.com/O3KQDWW9Eq
— craig conley (@craigrconley_) January 21, 2017
What’s Next
The ‘Noles capped off the gauntlet with a wire-to-wire win over No. 12 Louisville. FSU basketball jumped out to a huge lead, but had to withstand several Louisville runs to get the win in front of another sellout crowd in the Tuck Center.
They’ll be back in action Wednesday night when they travel to take on Georgia Tech. The game will begin at 7 p.m.
