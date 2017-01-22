FSU Basketball: Fans React To ‘Noles Recent Success In ACC

Jan 21, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Mangok Mathiang (12) defends Florida State Seminoles forward Jonathan Isaac (1) during the second half at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

FSU basketball completed a daunting gauntlet on Saturday, playing its sixth ranked team in a row. The ‘Noles finished 5-1 in that streak, the first time it has ever happened.

Who knew this would be possible? FSU basketball running through the likes of Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame and Louisville with the lone loss coming on the road in tight game against UNC.

If you were to ask FSU fans what they would have been satisfied with going into this stretch, the likely answer would have been (3-3).

Check out how FSU basketball fans are feeling about the squad:

What’s Next

The ‘Noles capped off the gauntlet with a wire-to-wire win over No. 12 Louisville. FSU basketball jumped out to a huge lead, but had to withstand several Louisville runs to get the win in front of another sellout crowd in the Tuck Center.

They’ll be back in action Wednesday night when they travel to take on Georgia Tech. The game will begin at 7 p.m.

