Florida Gators Basketball: Canyon Barry Is Breaking Out

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team has been performing at an exceptional level. It’s no coincidence that Canyon Barry is simultaneously breaking out.

It’s never easy to go somewhere new and fulfill the expectations and obligations bestowed upon you. A grace period is generally expected as individuals attempt to transition from one set of surroundings to another.

As the Florida Gators men’s basketball team fights to put an end to its NCAA Tournament drought, Canyon Barry is putting the grace period behind him.

Barry played his first three collegiate seasons with the College of Charleston Cougars. In 2015-16, he averaged 19.7 points and 2.2 3-point field goals made per game, thus creating the hype that landed him an opportunity with the Gators.

Just 17 games into his first season with Florida, Barry has already begun to make a name for himself on campus.

Thus far in 2016-17, Barry is averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 3-point field goals made in 22.4 minutes per game. Those numbers translate to 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 3-point field goals made per 40 minutes.

Barry’s strong play has been one of the primary reasons for the Gators’ success as a team.

Florida has been a revelation during its second season under head coach Mike White. It’s currently 14-3 overall and 5-0 in the SEC with victories over a number of high-quality opponents and close losses to legitimate contenders.

Though he struggled with inconsistency early in his Gators career, Barry has played a defining role in Florida’s SEC success.

In five SEC games, Barry is averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 3-point field goals made in just 23.4 minutes per game. That translates to 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.8 3-point field goals made per 40 minutes.

Most impressively, Barry has been remarkably efficient with a slash line of .545/.478/.857.

.@GatorsMBK's Canyon Barry scored a season-high 27 points off the bench. He outscored Georgia's bench by 22. pic.twitter.com/oR9ANgKMmF — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 15, 2017

Barry began his SEC career with a dud, recording just two points in 12 minutes against the Arkansas Razorbacks. He followed in phenomenal form, however, scoring 20 points in 22 minutes on 8-of-14 shooting during a 70-63 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

He then had 15 points and four rebounds in 23 minutes during the 83-70 win over the Tennessee Volunteers, and 13 points in 26 minutes during the 80-67 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It was against the Georgia Bulldogs, however, that Barry truly broke out for the Gators.

Barry looked like his father, Hall of Fame small forward Rick Barry, against Georgia. He went off for 27 points, seven rebounds, and an offensive board on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, and a perfect 8-of-8 mark from the free throw line.

For everyone who wants to tease Barry for shooting underhanded free throws like his father, it certainly seems to be paying off for him.

Canyon Barry nails two granny-shot free throws for Florida. Clutch! https://t.co/Dqsa34jDZC — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) January 14, 2017

Barry scored four of his 27 points during the overtime period of Florida’s 80-76 win over Georgia. He scored 11 points in the second half, as well, which is even more impressive when one considers the circumstances.

According to a report via The Associated Press, coach White can see the difference in Barry’s confidence level.

“He’s playing with a different level of confidence,” coach Mike White said. “I really believe that. I think we can all see that. He’s just shooting the ball better. He’s shooting the ball better in practice, he’s shooting it better in shoot-around and it’s carrying over. I know he spent a lot of time in the gym and it’s really important to him.”

The results are proving it.

Barry is the type of player who can get hot and stay hot, which is what the Gators are hoping he’ll do. He’s still prone to some measure of inconsistency, but when Florida creates for him, he can be a force of nature.

If nothing else, coach White appears to have found his super sub in Barry.

The Gators are thriving and Barry is one of the primary reasons why.

This article originally appeared on