Duke Basketball Earns Much-Needed Win Over Miami

Duke Basketball avoided a third straight loss this season after strong second half led to a tough 70-58 win over the Miami Hurricanes in Amile Jefferson’s return.

The Blue Devils came back after trailing by double digits in the first half to earn a hard-fought win over the Miami Hurricanes. Redshirt senior forward Amile Jefferson returned to record 5 points and 12 rebounds after a two-game absence due to a right foot injury. Below is our reaction to the game and three things Duke Basketball should focus on going forward:

1. Defense

Defense was a huge weakness for Duke Basketball in their losses to Florida State and Louisville and in the first half against Miami. The Blue Devils were unable to stop guard penetration which led opponents to control the offense and score at will. Duke trailed by 11 at the half after another poor defensive effort, but dominated defensively after halftime. The Blue Devils only allowed one point in the first seven minutes after the break and limited Miami to 22 in the second. The Hurricanes made 43.8% of their field goals in the first half but Duke clamped down after halftime and held them to 34.8%.This is the type of defensive effort Duke Basketball should put forth every night if they want to seriously contend in the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

2. Matt Jones

Matt Jones has had an inconsistent year so far for the Blue Devils, but almost single-handedly powered Duke in their second half comeback. The senior captain came out of the break and recorded 8 points and 2 steals in less than five minutes. For the game, Jones finished with 13 points and three steals shooting over 70% from the field and 60% from three. Bench production has inconsistent for Duke Basketball this season, especially as players recover from injury and get into shape. Jones keeping up this level of play will be key for the Blue Devils’ success for the rest of the regular season and the postseason.

3. Lineup Changes

Jeff Capel made a bold move by changing the lineup to start the second half, and it payed off for the Blue Devils. Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard, and Harry Giles were benched in favor of Frank Jackson, Matt Jones, and Marques Bolden after halftime. These three players along with Amile Jefferson and Jayson Tatum turned the game around and helped Duke take the lead. This unit excelled to open the second half defensively, which led to much easier baskets on offense. Capel will have a decision to make in the next few games on whether to keep the starting five that was intact before Coach K’s surgery and Amile’s injury (Allen, Kennard, Tatum, Giles, Jefferson), or make an adjustment to the starters.

Duke Basketball has a very short break and will return to action Monday night to host NC State. The Wolfpack have had an up-and-down season so far, but dynamic freshman point guard Dennis Smith, Jr. could cause trouble for the Blue Devils defensively.

