Oregon’s Dillon Brooks hits game-winning three to topple undefeated UCLA

The No. 2-ranked men’s college basketball team in the country, UCLA, is undefeated no more. On Wednesday night, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, the Oregon Ducks delivered the Bruins their first loss of the season in dramatic fashion — a game-winning three with 0.8 seconds left by forward Dillon Brooks:

The view from the crowd … equally as awesome:

The three came after corralling Bryce Alford’s missed free throw at the opposite end of the court, his ninth rebound of the game, dribbling into the front court, and draining the game-winner for his 23rd point of the evening.

UCLA’s attempt to match its best start to a season in the previous 10 years (14 straight wins) — is over.