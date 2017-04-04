Dave Bliss resigns from head-coaching gig after scandalous comments

Dave Bliss has found himself out of another college basketball head coaching job as his role in the Baylor basketball scandal continues to follow him.

The former Baylor coach, who left the Bears after a player was murdered leading to a scandal, resigned on Monday from Southwestern Christian University in Oklahoma.

Bliss had been the Southwestern Christian coach since 2015. However, he found himself in controversy again after a Showtime documentary “Disgraced” aired about Baylor. In it, Bliss’ repeated claims about Patrick Dennehy being a drug dealer. Dennehy was murdered by a fellow teammate at Baylor, Carlton Dotson, in 2003.

Bliss resigned from Baylor after falsely portraying Dennehy as a drug dealer to cover up the fact that he paid for Dennehy’s tuition to play at Baylor.

Bliss repeated the accusations against Dennehy in “Disgraced” without offering any evidence.

Southwestern released the following statement:

Southwestern Christian University announced Monday that Dave Bliss will no longer serve the University as the Head of the Men’s Basketball program.

In a statement released today, University President Dr. Reggies Wenyika affirmed his commitment to seeking new leadership in a manner that is consistent with the University’s beliefs, standards and policies, as a duty to our Christian heritage of providing a values-driven education, and accountability to our stakeholders and the public good.

“I accepted Coach Bliss’ resignation earlier today and our prayers and wishes are with him as he transitions,” Dr. Wenyika said. “I have tasked a committee with commencing an immediate search and making a final recommendation for a new head coach to the Athletic Director and me.

“As president, I would like to reiterate the University’s commitment to ensuring the success of our student athletes on and off the field or court and look forward to the next participation season with new leadership in our men’s basketball program.”