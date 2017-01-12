CS Northridge is 3-0 in league for 1st time since 2007-08 (Jan 11, 2017)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) Kendall Smith had 26 points and five assists, Darin Johnson added 20 points and Cal State Northridge beat Long Beach State 89-82 on Wednesday night for the 49ers’ first home loss.

Smith was named the Big West Conference player of the week on Monday after averaging 17 points and 6.5 assists last week.

CSUN trailed 35-32 at halftime but started the second half on a 12-2 run to take a 44-37 lead. The Matadors made 11 of their first 13 shots and shot 68.9 percent (20 of 29) in the second half.

Tavrion Dawson added 18 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Northridge (7-9, 3-0), which is off to its best start in league play since going 7-0 in the 2007-08 season.

Justin Bibbins had three 3-pointers, 18 points and five assists for Long Beach State (6-13, 1-2), which had won five straight at home. Noah Blackwell added 17 points and Roschon Prince had 16 points and 12 rebounds.