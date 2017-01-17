Bracket Watch: Projecting the 68-team NCAA Tournament field

Beginning with this edition, I’ll be posting my latest mock bracket every Tuesday and Friday through the rest of the regular season.

The competition for the four No. 1 seeds could be very interesting this season. Villanova is the runaway No. 1 overall team, but my No. 2 and 3 teams, Baylor and Kansas, hold very similar resumes. Kentucky is right there with them.

Many might rightfully argue for current AP top four teams UCLA and Gonzaga (the latter still undefeated) for the top line. I’d note that Florida State arguably has a better resume than both. Creighton could make a case as well.

Selection Sunday is March 12, and the tourney begins March 14. The Final Four is April 1-3 in Phoenix.

* — Denotes projected conference champion, automatic berth

This edition’s bracket is East vs. West champions and Midwest vs. South champions in the national semifinals, based on the order of my No. 1 seeds.

BRACKET WATCH

EAST REGION (NEW YORK) Seed Team Location 1 Villanova* at Buffalo 16 Mount St. Mary’s*/Morgan State* 8 Maryland* 9 TCU 4 Virginia at Greenville, SC 13 Princeton* 5 Cincinnati* 12 Vermont* 6 Xavier at Greenville, SC 11 UNC Wilmington* 3 North Carolina 14 Bucknell* 7 Virginia Tech at Sacramento 10 Illinois 2 UCLA 15 UNC Asheville*

WEST REGION (SAN JOSE) Seed Team Location 1 Kentucky* at Indianapolis 16 North Dakota State* 8 USC 9 Indiana 4 Notre Dame* at Orlando 13 Akron* 5 Arizona* 12 Nevada* 6 Wisconsin at Buffalo 11 Miami/Seton Hall 3 West Virginia 14 New Mexico State* 7 SMU at Sacramento 10 VCU 2 Gonzaga* 15 Weber State*

MIDWEST REGION (KANSAS CITY) Seed Team Location 1 Kansas* at Tulsa 16 Texas Southern*/New Orleans* 8 Northwestern 9 Pittsburgh 4 Oregon at Salt Lake City 13 Valparaiso* 5 Minnesota 12 Chattanooga* 6 Saint Mary’s at Indianapolis 11 Arkansas/Marquette 3 Louisville 14 Richmond* 7 Clemson at Milwaukee 10 Michigan 2 Creighton 15 Belmont*

SOUTH REGION (MEMPHIS) Seed Team Location 1 Baylor at Tulsa 16 UC Irvine* 8 Michigan State 9 Dayton 4 Florida at Salt Lake City 13 Monmouth* 5 Duke 12 Middle Tennessee* 6 Purdue at Milwaukee 11 Illinois State* 3 Butler 14 Florida Gulf Coast* 7 South Carolina at Orlando 10 Iowa State 2 Florida State 15 Georgia Southern*

LAST FOUR IN: Arkansas, Seton Hall, Miami, Marquette

FIRST FOUR OUT: Georgia, Rhode Island, Texas Tech, Houston

NEXT FOUR OUT: Cal, Wichita State, Kansas State, NC State

MULTIPLE BID CONFERENCES: ACC (10), Big Ten (9), Big East (6), Big 12 (5), Pac-12 (4), SEC (4), A-10 (3), American (2), WCC (2)