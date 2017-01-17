Bracket Watch: Projecting the 68-team NCAA Tournament field
Beginning with this edition, I’ll be posting my latest mock bracket every Tuesday and Friday through the rest of the regular season.
The competition for the four No. 1 seeds could be very interesting this season. Villanova is the runaway No. 1 overall team, but my No. 2 and 3 teams, Baylor and Kansas, hold very similar resumes. Kentucky is right there with them.
Many might rightfully argue for current AP top four teams UCLA and Gonzaga (the latter still undefeated) for the top line. I’d note that Florida State arguably has a better resume than both. Creighton could make a case as well.
Selection Sunday is March 12, and the tourney begins March 14. The Final Four is April 1-3 in Phoenix.
* — Denotes projected conference champion, automatic berth
This edition’s bracket is East vs. West champions and Midwest vs. South champions in the national semifinals, based on the order of my No. 1 seeds.
BRACKET WATCH
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Villanova*
|at Buffalo
|16
|Mount St. Mary’s*/Morgan State*
|8
|Maryland*
|9
|TCU
|4
|Virginia
|at Greenville, SC
|13
|Princeton*
|5
|Cincinnati*
|12
|Vermont*
|6
|Xavier
|at Greenville, SC
|11
|UNC Wilmington*
|3
|North Carolina
|14
|Bucknell*
|7
|Virginia Tech
|at Sacramento
|10
|Illinois
|2
|UCLA
|15
|UNC Asheville*
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Kentucky*
|at Indianapolis
|16
|North Dakota State*
|8
|USC
|9
|Indiana
|4
|Notre Dame*
|at Orlando
|13
|Akron*
|5
|Arizona*
|12
|Nevada*
|6
|Wisconsin
|at Buffalo
|11
|Miami/Seton Hall
|3
|West Virginia
|14
|New Mexico State*
|7
|SMU
|at Sacramento
|10
|VCU
|2
|Gonzaga*
|15
|Weber State*
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Kansas*
|at Tulsa
|16
|Texas Southern*/New Orleans*
|8
|Northwestern
|9
|Pittsburgh
|4
|Oregon
|at Salt Lake City
|13
|Valparaiso*
|5
|Minnesota
|12
|Chattanooga*
|6
|Saint Mary’s
|at Indianapolis
|11
|Arkansas/Marquette
|3
|Louisville
|14
|Richmond*
|7
|Clemson
|at Milwaukee
|10
|Michigan
|2
|Creighton
|15
|Belmont*
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Baylor
|at Tulsa
|16
|UC Irvine*
|8
|Michigan State
|9
|Dayton
|4
|Florida
|at Salt Lake City
|13
|Monmouth*
|5
|Duke
|12
|Middle Tennessee*
|6
|Purdue
|at Milwaukee
|11
|Illinois State*
|3
|Butler
|14
|Florida Gulf Coast*
|7
|South Carolina
|at Orlando
|10
|Iowa State
|2
|Florida State
|15
|Georgia Southern*
LAST FOUR IN: Arkansas, Seton Hall, Miami, Marquette
FIRST FOUR OUT: Georgia, Rhode Island, Texas Tech, Houston
NEXT FOUR OUT: Cal, Wichita State, Kansas State, NC State
MULTIPLE BID CONFERENCES: ACC (10), Big Ten (9), Big East (6), Big 12 (5), Pac-12 (4), SEC (4), A-10 (3), American (2), WCC (2)
- Arizona Wildcats
- Baylor Bears
- CBK
- Creighton Bluejays
- Florida State Seminoles
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Michigan State Spartans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Pittsburgh Panthers
- Seton Hall Pirates
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- UCLA Bruins
- Villanova Wildcats
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- West Virginia Mountaineers
-