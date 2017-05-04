The Sidelines: Jayson Tatum discusses life at Duke and why he should be the No. 1 pick

As we inch closer to this year’s draft on June 22, one of the top prospects available — Duke’s Jayson Tatum — joined “The Sidelines” podcast with FS1 college basketball insider Evan Daniels to discuss the process. Later Evan was joined by Tatum’s trainer, Drew Hanlen.

Starting with Tatum, he and Evan discussed the following:

Tatum’s emergence onto the national high school scene. What was it like to be considered one of the top players in his class by the end of his freshman year, and how did he handle the pressure that came with it? Also, how did mentor, NBA star and fellow St. Louis native Bradley Beal help him through the process?

Tatum’s time at Duke. Tatum explains why playing college basketball was harder than he thought it’d be — and also shares the advice he would have for high school stars who are transitioning to the college game.

Finally, Tatum explains what parts of his game he’s working on the most as he gets ready for the draft. Also, he explains why he believes he should be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Next up, Tatum’s long-time trainer Drew Hanlen joins the show. Hanlen is considered one of the top trainers in all of basketball. He and Evan discuss the following:

How a workout with current Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal — when Beal was still in high school — launched Hanlen’s career. Also, how Hanlen convinced David Lee — then an NBA All-Star — to work with him, even though Hanlen himself was still in college.

What a typical pre-draft workout with an NBA lottery pick like Tatum might look like. As Hanlen explains, most players get in early, don’t leave the gym until near-midnight and might put up over 3,000 shots in one week.

Also, Hanlen takes a deep-dive on Tatum. Hanley describes his first workout with Tatum when the future NBA star was just 13 years old. Also, Hanlen explains why Tatum is more advanced at this stage in his career than fellow clients like Beal and Andrew Wiggins.

