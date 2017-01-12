The 25 finalists for college basketball’s Wooden Award have been announced
As hard as it to believe, we're reaching the midpoint of the college basketball season. And there may be no better sign of that than the announcement of the 25 candidates for the Wooden Award -- given to college basketball's Player of the Year.
What started with 50 has been cut in half at midseason.
Here are the 25 players who could win one of college basketball's most prestigious awards.Getty Images
Dwayne Bacon, G, Florida State
At 16-1, Florida State is the surprise team of college basketball, and Bacon is its breakout star, averaging 17 points per game.USA TODAY Sports Melina Vastola
Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA
Few players in recent memory have entered college hoops with more hype -- and surpassed it -- like Ball has this season. The freshman star is second in the country in assists at eight per game, to go along with averages of 14 points and five rebounds.Joe Robbins
Joel Berry II, G, North Carolina
After playing in Marcus Paige's shadow the last few seasons, Berry has become a star in his own right, averaging just under 16 points and five assists this season.Grant Halverson Getty Images
Jaron Blossomgame, G/F, Clemson
While he hasn't quite turned into this year's Buddy Hield, Blossomgame is averaging 18 points per game and has Clemson in position to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2011.Brett Carlsen
Dillon Brooks, G/F, Oregon
After sitting out virtually the entire offseason with a foot injury, Brooks is back and starting to round into the form that earned him Pac-12 Player of the Year honors last season. He had 23 points and a wild game-winner against UCLA to hand the Bruins their only loss of the season.
De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky
Fox has played a bit in Malik Monk's shadow this year, and that's a shame, because he's performing about as well as any point guard in college hoops this season. The freshman from Texas is averaging just under 17 points, to go along with more than six assists per game.Stephen R. Sylvanie USA TODAY Sports
Markelle Fultz, G, Washington
Poor Fultz is the latest star whose talents are being wasted in the Pacific Northwest thanks to the coaching of Lorenzo Romar. The Huskies are just 8-7, but don't blame Fultz. He is averaging 22 points, six rebounds and six assists per game.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Ethan Happ, F, Wisconsin
While seniors Nigel Hayes (also on this list) and Bronson Koenig get more attention, Happ has been the Badgers' most consistent player this season. He is averaging 13 points and nine boards per game.
Josh Hart, G/F, Villanova
Many, including FS1 college hoops insider Evan Daniels, believe Hart is the front-runner for National Player of the Year -- and for good reason. Hart is averaging just under 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists for a team that is 16-1.Mitchell Leff Getty Images
Nigel Hayes, F, Wisconsin
A surprising addition to this list, Hayes' numbers are actually down across the board from last year. However, he's still putting up 13.5 points per game for one of the favorites in the Big Ten.
Josh Jackson, F, Kansas
The freshman star has been as good as advertised, averaging 15 points and six rebounds for the Jayhawks this season.Mark D. Smith Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina
Jackson has been one of the best players on one of college basketball's best teams this season. He also had one of the best performances no one has talked much about when he scored 34 against Kentucky in December.
Luke Kennard, G, Duke
Because Duke has a roster full of future lottery picks, no one would have expected to see Kennard's name on this list. But the simple truth is that he's been the Blue Devils' best player. Kennard is leading Duke with 20 points per game, including a pair of 30-point performances.Getty Images Getty Images
T.J. Leaf, F, UCLA
While Lonzo Ball had plenty of hype coming into the year, no one saw Leaf's rise - as a fellow freshman star - coming with it. The SoCal native is actually leading the Bruins in both points (17.4) and rebounds (9.1) per game this season.Harry How Getty Images
Lauri Markannen, F/C, Arizona
Lost in how good Leaf has been this season is that Markannen has been nearly as productive for UCLA's Pac-12 rival. Like Leaf, Markannen is leading Arizona in scoring (15.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.4).Casey Sapio Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
Kelan Martin, G, Butler
Martin has been a star for one of college basketball's most surprising teams, averaging nearly 17 points per game for the Bulldogs.AP
Frank Mason III, G, Kansas
Mason got early National Player of the Year talk but has somewhat been put on the back-burner as Kansas has played fewer and fewer high-profile games during the past month or so. That should change as Big 12 play ramps up; Mason is averaging 20 points and five assists this season for the Jayhawks.Kevin Jairaj Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Malik Monk, G, Kentucky
No one has seen his stock sore like Monk, whose 47-point game against North Carolina remains the best performance in college hoops this year. With a 21.7 point-per-game average, Monk is set to be the highest-scoring freshman that John Calipari has coached at Kentucky.Stephen R. Sylvanie USA TODAY Sports
Monte Morris, G, Iowa State
At 11-4, the Cyclones are neither particularly good nor bad, but they've gotten everything they could have hoped for out of Morris. The senior guard is averaging just under 16 points per game, to go along with five rebounds and five assists per contest.Icon Sportswire
Johnathan Motley, F, Baylor
Baylor has been a huge surprise this season thanks in large part to the development of Motley, who is averaging team highs in points (15.3) and rebounds (9.1).
Alec Peters, F, Valparaiso
The only true "mid-major" player on this roster, Peters is second in college basketball in scoring, averaging 24.2 points per game.
Caleb Swanigan, F/C, Purdue
Swanigan is quietly having a monster year and is a dark horse for the Wooden Award. His 12.9 rebounds per game lead college basketball, and he is averaging 18 points per contest as well.Sandra Dukes Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports
Melo Trimble, G, Maryland
Trimble's decision to return for his junior year has proven worthwhile. He leads the 15-2 Terps with a 17.5-point-per-game average.
Maurice Watson Jr., G, Creighton
The only player to average more assists than Lonzo Ball this year? It's Watson, who tops basketball with nine dimes per game.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Nigel Williams-Goss, G, Gonzaga
Another dark horse to potentially win this award, Williams-Goss leads Gonzaga - the only undefeated team left in college basketball - in points (15.3), rebounds (6.1) and assists (4.8) per game.